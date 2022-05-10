Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors rest Challenge Cup heroes for dress rehearsal of final

Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors will both rest a number of their heroes from the Challenge Cup semi-finals when they meet in Super League on Thursday in a dress rehearsal of their upcoming final.

Jermaine McGillvary starred in Huddersfield’s success over Hull KR but is one of five players to be left out of their 21-man squad for this week.

Chris Hill and Josh Jones are absent along with Chris McQueen, who picked up an abductor issue, and Sebastine Ikahihifo, who only returned from a broken arm for the semi-final.

In their places come Matty English, returning from suspension, plus Louis Senior, Ollie Roberts, Nathan Mason and Sam Hewitt, with Will Pryce and Jack Cogger still absent through suspension.

Wigan also rest a number of stars following the Challenge Cup success over St Helens, including match-winner Liam Marshall.

Jai Field is also rested alongside John Bateman, Morgan Smithies and Liam Byrne – all four had played in every game this season up to now.

Willie Isa is included in the squad following a shoulder knock as Wigan return to a full 21-man squad having listed only 20 last week.

Also coming in are James McDonnell, Umyla Hanley, Matty Nicholson, Logan Astley and Jack Bibby, the last three of whom could make their debuts for the club.

Thomas Leuluai (knee) and Kai Pearce-Paul (leg) remain out along with the suspended Sam Powell.

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors – John Smith’s Stadium, Thursday 8pm

Huddersfield: 3 Jake Wardle, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Oliver Russell, 24 Oliver Roberts, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 27 Jack Ashworth, 29 Sam Hewitt.

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 4 Iain Thornley, 6 Cade Cust, 8 Brad Singleton, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 26 James McDonnell, 27 Umyla Hanley, 28 Brad O’Neill, 30 Matty Nicholson, 34 Logan Astley, 35 Jack Bibby.