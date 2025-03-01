Huddersfield Giants boss bemoans ‘dodgy decision’ in Hull FC loss as Aidan Sezer hailed

HUDDERSFIELD coach Luke Robinson criticised the awarding of the opening try in their agonising one-point loss to Hull FC.

Lewis Martin struck first for Hull despite appearing to lose possession of the ball as he went to dot down.

The Giants went on to lose from being six points ahead in the closing stages.

“I think we dominated in nearly every area of the game,” said Robinson.

“If I’m honest, it feels like we’ve lost the game rather than they’ve won. I just feel we did everything to lose that game.

“They (Hull) didn’t look like scoring. Defensively we never really looked threatened.

“I’m not sure they even scored that first try, it was a bit of a dodgy decision. That’s my take.

“It looked like a pinkie (finger) might have just been scraping it, I’m not sure downward pressure was involved.

“I don’t think it was a try. We were hard done to there. But at the same time, the game was in our grasp.”

Aidan Sezer scored the winning field-goal late on for Hull against his old club and Robinson said: “When he came over he told me he had one of the best drop-goal records in the NRL.

“When it went down to that and we missed, my heart sank. It was ringing in my ears, what he told me.”

Hull coach John Cartwright said of his match-winning captain: “He’s doing exactly what good halves do, the way he iced the game. You could just see he backed himself.

“His kicking game has always been very good and it’s just one of those things you get better at with age. He was smart and got us around the park.

“It was one of those nights when nothing seemed to be going our way but he spoke really well at half-time and I could see him talking to them over the course of the second half.

“That’s what halfbacks earn the big money for, to get you over the line in those situations.”