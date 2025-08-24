Huddersfield Giants dominate winless Warrington Wolves

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 52 WARRINGTON WOLVES 4

LORRAINE MARSDEN, Laund Hill, Sunday

HUDDERSFIELD cemented their position in fifth spot with an 11-try victory over winless Warrington.

The Giants handed first-team debuts to academy stars Abigail Liu and Tegan Sant, with both players getting on the scoresheet during a dominant display.

Despite Warrington scoring first through Teneisha Fairbrother, Huddersfield went in 22-4 to the good at the break after a flurry of scoring activity.

Amelia Brown hit back almost straight away for the hosts, before Lois Naidole doubled their lead three minutes later.

Then as the quarter-hour mark approached, the Giants scored three times in 10 minutes through Faye Barraclough, Bethan Oates and Fran Copley. Sam Hulme added her first goal of the afternoon following Oates’ score.

The second half was all one-way traffic as the Giants put their visitors to the sword and piled more misery on the Wolves.

Liu got the second half underway with a try on debut, with Hulme adding her second goal, before getting over the tryline for Huddersfield’s seventh try of the afternoon.

Further scores came as Barraclough, Naidole, Brown and Hulme all got a second each, while Sant took over kicking duties midway through the half, scoring two goals from five attempts.

GIANTS: 1 Amelia Brown, 2 Tilly Davies, 3 Lois Naidole, 4 Fran Copley, 21 Faye Barraclough, 16 Becky Grady, 7 Sam Hulme, 14 Gracie Hobbs, 9 Megan Preston, 10 Jess Harrap, 20 Amy Bennett, 25 Maddy Hutchison, 13 Bethan Oates. Subs (all used): 28 Lauren Exley, 22 Skye Jackson, 15 Abigail Liu, 19 Tegan Sant

Tries: Brown (5, 67), Naidole (8, 56), Barraclough (16, 52), Oates (23), Copley (26), Liu (42), Hulme (47, 78); Goals: Hulme 2/6, Sant 2/5

WOLVES: 1 Hollie Gregory, 23 Talicia Blythe, 12 Gracie Bradshaw, 17 Albany-D Coates, 5 Teneisha Fairbrother, 6 Mary-Ann Gittings, 3 Hollie Brussels, 10 Megan Condliffe, 9 Dani Bound, 8 Ellie Dooney, 24 Jess Panayiotou, 22 Chelsea Newton, 13 Tehya Beatty. Subs (all used): 15 Ruby Stokes, 16 Georgia Murray, 4 Leila D’Symonds, 14 Amelia Ashcroft

Tries: Fairbrother (1); Goals: Gittings 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 4-4, 8-4, 12-4, 18-4, 22-4; 28-4, 32-4, 36-4, 42-4, 46-4, 52-4

Half-time: 22-4