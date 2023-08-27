Huddersfield Giants favourite Chris McQueen lauded on landmark appearance

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS forward Chris McQueen was lauded as “the guy everyone wants to play with” after making the 250th appearance of his distinguished career.

McQueen reached the landmark in Huddersfield’s Super League game with Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, his 79th for the club since joining in 2020.

The 36-year-old has only played more times for South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he won an NRL Grand Final and World Club Challenge and earned five caps for Queensland.

He also played for Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers in the NRL, making a single appearance for England while at the former, before making a home in West Yorkshire.

McQueen has been a fan favourite at Huddersfield and head coach Ian Watson said he was also a favourite among the players and staff.

“When you’re a player, you always want to be the guy who everyone wants to play with and everyone wants in their team. Crispy is that guy,” said Watson.

“He’s that highly valued by everybody within the team and the club.

“Everyone wants him in the team and everyone wants to play alongside him because he’s 100 percent effort every week. He never quits.

“He’s a champion. That’s why he’s played State of Origin in his career and that’s why he’s played in NRL Grand Finals.”

McQueen is contemplating retirement at the end of the season and Watson admitted: “He’s been huge for us.

“It’s just up to Crispy to keep his head down, keep working hard, and finish the season how he wants to finish the season.

“He wants to finish with top performances, and then he can go from there.”

Another player who may hang up the boots at the end of the season is one-club winger Jermaine McGillvary, who has been sidelined since the end of July by a hamstring injury.

There were fears that he might have played his last game for the club because of the severity of the injury, but Watson said he is hoping to return before the end of the season.

“He ran last week, so fingers crossed he’s not too far off,” said the Giants coach.

“He’s just got to see a few people, make sure they agree with everything that’s been done and where he’s at, but it looks more positive than it did a couple of weeks back.

“If this is going to be his last year, that would be an awful way to finish an absolutely great career. Hopefully he can get back playing.

“He’s had a lot of injuries to deal with this year, but it is looking more positive.”

