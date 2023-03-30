Huddersfield Giants forward made available to Super League clubs confirms Ian Watson

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have one of the strongest squads in Super League in terms of depth.

The likes of Innes Senior and Sam Hewitt have gone on-loan to Wakefield Trinity whilst there could be another set to do exactly the same in the next few weeks.

That man is Nathan Mason, with Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson confirming that the prop needs game time.

“We’re having a little look at Nathan Mason at the moment because he has been ill unfortunately,” Watson said.

“He was going to play a couple of weeks ago and then he got poorly. He has played some reserve games which has set him up nicely but he needs some game time.

“He is more than ready to play Super League. He will be in the squad but it is unlikely that he will play if everything goes to plan.”

The Giants are blessed with a plethora of forward options with the likes of Chris Hill, Seb Ikahihifo, Joe Greenwood and Olly Wilson bolstering the front-row at the John Smith’s Stadium.