Huddersfield Giants make Jim Lenihan coach – and call him the ‘perfect fit’

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have made their former Australian player Jim Lenihan coach on what the Super League basement side call a “long-term” contract – and see him as the “perfect fit”.

The 52-year-old ex-Gold Coast Titans interim team chief had been in charge of Queensland Cup side Brisbane Tigers since September.

A Huddersfield outside back in 1999, when he made 22 appearances and scored twelve tries, Lenihan’s playing career also took in spells at Gold Coast Seagulls, St George Dragons (before their merger with Illawarra Steelers) and Burleigh Bears, where he cut his coaching teeth from 2003 onwards.

He had two stints leading Burleigh’s first team, and in the second, took them to two QC titles (in 2016 and 2019).

That attracted the interest of Gold Coast, who made him assistant to former St Helens boss Justin Holbrook.

When Holbrook left in June 2023, Lenihan had eleven NRL games at the helm, and later worked under Des Hasler before leaving when Josh Hannay took the reins in September.

At Huddersfield he succeeds Luke Robinson, axed after five defeats in five league games from the start of this season.

Under the caretaker coaching of Liam Finn, the Giants gained two wins, but lost the next three games to slump to the foot of the table.

Huddersfield hope visa clearance will be gained in time for Lenihan to take charge for Thursday’s home clash with St Helens.

“Some outstanding applications were received, but Jim’s vision for the club, which aligns with ours, makes him the perfect fit,” said the club.