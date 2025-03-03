Huddersfield Giants ‘need to learn fast’ says Luke Robinson

HUDDERSFIELD need to “learn fast” as they continue their search for a first win of the season, says coach Luke Robinson.

The Giants were on course for a first success when they led Hull FC by six points in the closing stages of Friday’s home game.

But an interception try, followed by a field-goal from former Huddersfield man Aidan Sezer, gave Hull a 10-11 win and left a bitter taste.

“I feel like a broken record,” said Robinson, whose side were previously beaten by Warrington and Leigh and travel to champions Wigan next on Sunday.

“The effort was brilliant once again. They did themselves proud regarding their defensive effort.

“We were just a bit dumb in our game management. It wasn’t just the drop-goal and the intercept, there were some key little areas like giving away a penalty and a six-again late on.

“We’ve got to learn fast. There are a lot of encouraging things to take from that game once again, but at the elite level that doesn’t matter.

“We put ourselves in a really positive position to win that game. They didn’t look scoring apart from that intercept.

“The Lewis Martin (opening) try wasn’t even a try. It’s just a kick in the guts that once again we’ve gone to the last quarter of the game and not managed to win.

“The positive signs are that we should have won that game, and that even when we went to 10-all we put ourselves in a position to again win the game and our heads didn’t fall.

“There’s a lot of positives to take, but it still hurts.”

Experienced halfback Tui Lolohea was culpable for giving away Harvey Barron’s try to level for Hull and then missing a field-goal attempt, but Robinson said there was collective responsibility.

“More than anything, I look at myself. After defeats like this, you look inward more than outward,” he added.

“I look at what I could have done differently regarding my changes in the game, the talk at half-time or before the game. We’re a collective.”