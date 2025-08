HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been rocked by a season-ending injury blow to talisman Tui Lolohea.

Lolohea sustained a quad tear in Huddersfield’s 30-14 Super League win over Hull FC at the end of July.

The 30-year-old has played in 16 of the Giants’ 20 Super League fixtures during the 2025 campaign, scoring six tries and kicking one goal.

But it is yet another blow for Luke Robinson’s side who have been plagued by injuries throughout this season.