Huddersfield Giants’ Taane Milne cleared as gouge allegation ‘withdrawn’

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS back Taane Milne will face no further investigation following an accusation of eye gouging.

Milne was placed on report during Huddersfield’s win at Warrington Wolves last Saturday after Warrington’s Jordy Crowther made a complaint following a tackle.

The RFL match review panel looked into the incident and decided not to charge Milne.

Warrington had the opportunity to submit further evidence in support of the claim over the next seven days, but the accusation has now been withdrawn according to Giants coach Luke Robinson.

“I don’t think there was any evidence and Crowther withdrew the complaint,” said Robinson.

“Taane said he didn’t do it and there didn’t seem to be much evidence either way.”

Milne is in the Huddersfield 21-man squad for Saturday’s trip to Catalans Dragons, as is forward Fenton Rogers.

However, Robinson said Rogers was unlikely to feature this week following his recovery from a broken foot.

Oliver Wilson has been ruled out of the Catalans game with the groin injury which saw him miss the trip to Warrington, but could return next Thursday at Castleford Tigers.

Robinson said of Wilson: “He’s carrying a pubis issue which can be either really severe or mild.

“He’s been carrying it for a while so before it became an issue he had a steroid injection.

“He will miss Catalans but we are hopeful it should settle down and he’ll be available for Castleford.”