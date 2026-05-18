Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos stars given lengthy bans

HULL FC’s Yusuf Aydin has banned for six games and Leeds Rhinos’ Lachlan Miller suspended for three.
Aydin was charged with a Grade F Dangerous Throw/Lift during Hull FC’s 16-14 loss to Bradford Bulls on Sunday, a challenge for which he was sent off.
With that charge, the Hull forward received 35 penalty points, incurring a six-match ban as well as a fine.
He will be sidelined up to and including the Magic Weekend clash with rivals Hull KR at the beginning of July.
Miller, meanwhile, has been charged with Grade E Unnecessary contact with a player that may be injured in Leeds’ 24-4 defeat at Wigan Warriors on Friday.
That charge has seen the Leeds man given 18 penalty points, a three-match ban – covering games against Huddersfield Giants, St Helens and Toulouse Olympique – and a fine.
Taane Milne has been given a one-match ban for Grade B Striking in Huddersfield’s 26-18 loss to St Helens, so will miss Friday’s trip to Leeds.
Castleford Tigers forward George Hirst has received a two-game suspension for Grade D Head Contact following his yellow card in Saturday’s 24-18 win at York Knights.
In total, 21 players have been charged following the weekend’s Super League action.
Here are all the charges in full:
Will Gardiner (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade C Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5 – Fine
Zac Fulton (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine
Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade F Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 35 – Total Penalty Points: 37 – 6 Match Suspension and Fine
Eribe Doro (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5 – Fine
Joe Batchelor (Hull FC) – Opposition – Bradford Bulls – Grade A – Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action
Ben Condon (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.25 – No Further Action
Lewis Dodd (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points – 1.25 – No Further Action
Josh Allen (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.5 – No Further Action
Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Shoulder Charge – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.25 – Fine
Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour- Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 4 – Fine
Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Striking – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 6.25 – 1 Match Suspension
Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade B Trip – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points 4.25 – Fine
Peta Hiku (Hull KR) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2 – No Further Action
Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition – Wigan Warriors – Grade E Unnecessary Contact with Player who is injured or may be injured – Penalty Points: 18 – Total Penalty Points: 18.75 – 3 Match Suspension
Henry O’Kane (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.25 – No Further Action
Kelepi Tanginoa (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Toulouse Olympique – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action
King Vuniyayawa (York Knights) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.25 – No Further Action
Jesse Dee (York Knights) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5 – Fine
Paul McShane (York Knights) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5.75 – Fine
Sam Wood (York Knights) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.25 – Fine
Xavier Va’a (York Knights) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points – 1.75 – No Further Action
George Hirst (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Grade D Head Contact – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 15.75 – 2 Match Suspension and Fine