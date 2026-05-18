Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos stars given lengthy bans

HULL FC’s Yusuf Aydin has banned for six games and Leeds Rhinos’ Lachlan Miller suspended for three.

Aydin was charged with a Grade F Dangerous Throw/Lift during Hull FC’s 16-14 loss to Bradford Bulls on Sunday, a challenge for which he was sent off.

With that charge, the Hull forward received 35 penalty points, incurring a six-match ban as well as a fine.

He will be sidelined up to and including the Magic Weekend clash with rivals Hull KR at the beginning of July.

Miller, meanwhile, has been charged with Grade E Unnecessary contact with a player that may be injured in Leeds’ 24-4 defeat at Wigan Warriors on Friday.

That charge has seen the Leeds man given 18 penalty points, a three-match ban – covering games against Huddersfield Giants, St Helens and Toulouse Olympique – and a fine.

Taane Milne has been given a one-match ban for Grade B Striking in Huddersfield’s 26-18 loss to St Helens, so will miss Friday’s trip to Leeds.

Castleford Tigers forward George Hirst has received a two-game suspension for Grade D Head Contact following his yellow card in Saturday’s 24-18 win at York Knights.

In total, 21 players have been charged following the weekend’s Super League action.

Here are all the charges in full:

Will Gardiner (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade C Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Zac Fulton (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade F Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 35 – Total Penalty Points: 37 – 6 Match Suspension and Fine

Eribe Doro (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5 – Fine

Joe Batchelor (Hull FC) – Opposition – Bradford Bulls – Grade A – Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

Ben Condon (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.25 – No Further Action

Lewis Dodd (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points – 1.25 – No Further Action

Josh Allen (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.5 – No Further Action

Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Shoulder Charge – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.25 – Fine

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour- Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 4 – Fine

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Striking – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 6.25 – 1 Match Suspension

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade B Trip – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points 4.25 – Fine

Peta Hiku (Hull KR) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2 – No Further Action

Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition – Wigan Warriors – Grade E Unnecessary Contact with Player who is injured or may be injured – Penalty Points: 18 – Total Penalty Points: 18.75 – 3 Match Suspension

Henry O’Kane (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.25 – No Further Action

Kelepi Tanginoa (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Toulouse Olympique – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

King Vuniyayawa (York Knights) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.25 – No Further Action

Jesse Dee (York Knights) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.5 – Fine

Paul McShane (York Knights) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5.75 – Fine

Sam Wood (York Knights) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.25 – Fine

Xavier Va’a (York Knights) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points – 1.75 – No Further Action

George Hirst (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Grade D Head Contact – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 15.75 – 2 Match Suspension and Fine