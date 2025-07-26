Hull FC ‘back to the bad old ways’ rues John Cartwright

HULL FC head coach John Cartwright rued going “back to the bad old ways” as an error-strewn display led to a home defeat against Huddersfield.

Having won so impressively at Wigan, Hull’s home problems resurfaced as they were kept out of the top six by the Giants’ victory.

Cartwright said: “We were back to the bad old ways of too many errors. And there were soft tries on our try line.

“It was a reverse of last week. We turned up at Wigan, completed high and kicked long and forced some errors – and Huddersfield did that to us here.

“I take losses hard, the players do as well, and I know the fans do. It’s just back to the drawing board.

“A lot went our way last week and a lot didn’t go our way this week. We didn’t make it easy on ourselves. It wasn’t a game you wanted to be behind on the scoreboard because it was so slow.”

The Hull FC boss retains faith that his club can last the distance in the play-off race, saying: “100 per cent I do. We’ve battled away for the last eight weeks. The week off has come at a really good time.

“With (John) Asiata not far away (following injury) and Will Pryce not far away, I think we can threaten the opposition a lot more.”

Harvey Barron controversially had a try disallowed early in the second half after spectacularly touching down.

When asked if he had any issues with that, Cartwright replied: “Not really. I thought some angles showed it was in and some angles showed it was out. So you would think they would go with the referee if that’s the case but he obviously thought the angles proved that the ball was out.”