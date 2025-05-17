Hull FC boss questions pivotal captain’s challenge call and gives Jordan Rapana update

HULL FC coach John Cartwright said there was nothing between his side and Leeds Rhinos after a last-gasp defeat.

Ryan Hall scored a winning try, after which Cartwright said: “That’s a tough one.

“No less effort went into it in the previous 79-and-a-half minutes, we got the numbers there but Ryan is a big strong boy.

“There was nothing between the teams and we just weren’t good enough to get him over the sidelines.”

That try came moments after Leeds regained possession for a final attack by challenging a knock-on call against Kallum Watkins, with John Asiata then deemed to have erred first instead.

And Cartwright added: “I’ll be interested in why their captain’s challenge was successful.”

Hull lost Jordan Rapana early in the game, stretchered off after lengthy treatment on his 250th career appearance.

“Jordan’s fine – it was his neck and we got word back that he’d regained consciousness,” said Cartwright. “It’s not what you want to see.”

Hull have now lost four in a row but Cartwright did pick out one major positive from their performance.

“The pleasing thing was the discipline,” he said.

“They held themselves together for the whole 80 minutes and that’s got to be the benchmark.”