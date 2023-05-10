Hull FC boss Tony Smith admits interest in Super League star

HULL FC head coach Tony Smith has got a big rebuilding phase to go through at the MKM Stadium.

Following a dreadful run of seven defeats, Smith and the Black and Whites have settled things down with two wins in a row as the rumour mill goes into overdrive about potential incomings and outgoings.

One of those Super League stars linked with a move to Hull has been Hull KR winger/centre Sam Wood, with Smith confirming he would have an interest in signing him.

“I’d have some interest in speaking to him,” Smith told BBC Radio Humberside.

“Has his agent let up know that and have the press let us know that? Yeah.

“He’ll certainly go on the list of available players and be a player of interest as we have an interest in plenty of other players.

“It’s got to be right for us, it’s got to be right for Sam. I know him and I think he’s a great kid with a bright future in rugby league.

“Whether that’s in black and white colours or other colours I don’t know yet.”

Smith also revealed that no talks have taken place as of yet.

“In all honesty I haven’t spoken to Sam, but his agent has made our club aware that he’ll be available next year so at some stage we probably will sit down and speak.

“As of now, we haven’t talked. So given time I’ll work out if he’s the right fit for us and he’ll work out if we’re the right fit for him.”