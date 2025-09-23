Hull FC forward reportedly wants Super League exit despite signing new deal

HULL FC forward Liam Knight reportedly wants out of Super League despite signing a new deal.

Knight, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, wants to return to the NRL and his girlfriend Danika Mason of Channel Nine.

The former Canterbury Bulldogs forward signed a new one-year deal back in July after impressing during his short stint at the MKM Stadium.

However, the move could be shortlived according to The Mole. His report says: “The former Manly, Canberra, Bulldogs and Souths forward made the move to the UK this season, but returned to Sydney recently to nurse a stress fracture to his ankle.

“The 30-year-old has attracted some interest from a couple of NRL clubs and his management is hoping to get a deal done in coming weeks for 2026.”

The 30-year-old has played 19 times for the Black and Whites during the 2025 Super League campaign, but had his season cut short due to injury.