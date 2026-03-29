Hull FC survive thrilling Catalans Dragons comeback

HULL FC 24 CATALANS DRAGONS 20

RICKY WILBY, MKM Stadium, Sunday

HULL FC survived a dramatic second-half fightback from Catalans to secure a second consecutive win.

In a clichéd game of two halves, the Black and Whites ran in 22 unanswered points in the first half before conceding 20 in the second half.

Zak Hardaker’s penalty three minutes from time was their only points after the interval, although they still had to hold on until the hooter to successfully back up their win over Leeds seven days prior.

Catalans only had themselves to blame as error after error allowed the home side to run up an unassailable lead in the first half.

Toby Sexton and Charlie Staines helped launch a fightback in the final quarter, but a first half that saw them complete at 60 percent and fail to trouble the scoreboard proved to be crucial.

Hull welcomed Logan Moy into their starting line-up for his first appearance of the season as Aiden Sezer and Cade Cust both missed the game, as Zak Hardaker moved to half and produced a man-of-the-match display.

Ryan Sheridan and Mitchell Pearce took charge of Catalans as Joel Tomkins was away with a personal issue.

Catalans were also missing a host of players following their win over Hull KR, with Josh Allen, Julian Bousquet, Lewis Dodd and Matthieu Laguerre all missing following injury.

And they suffered the loss of Alrix Da Costa in the opening minutes to a calf injury, followed later in the first half by captain Ben Garcia who failed an HIA.

Hull opened the scoring in the fifth minute as a smart kick from Jake Arthur to the right edge was claimed by Arthur Romano. The former Dragon collected above his head and raced over to score, with Hardaker converting.

Last weekend’s hero against Hull KR, Lenny Marc, gifted the hosts field position on the Catalans line and smart thinking from James Bell sent the ball to the left wing where Lewis Martin dived over in the corner. Hardaker missed his only goal attempt of the day, putting the score at 10-0.

The home side were rampant, another Arthur kick wasn’t collected by the Dragons, Davy Litten knocking the ball back as Bell, again, was the beneficiary. The second-rower tipped the ball inside to the supporting Moy who raced over to the left of the posts.

Catalans were their own worst enemies and Charlie Staines knocking on when fielding a kick gifted the home side more field position. Sam Lisone, with his first touch off the bench, charged onto a short ball and crashed over to score despite the best efforts of three Dragon defenders and Hardaker added his third conversion.

The Black and Whites continued their dominance in the early stages of the second half, only the bounce of the ball preventing first Tom Briscoe, then Romano, from extending the home lead.

Things turned suddenly on the hour when Catalans raced away after a poor end to a Hull attacking set. Although Hardaker chased down Darrélatour, Catalans had the Hull defence stretched and sent the ball to the right edge to Marc, who handed off one defender and touched down.

Catalans were back into the game with a second try five minutes later. A Sexton offload and smart play from Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e set Darrélatour away down the left and the French winger touched down in the corner, with Sexton adding the conversion.

With ten minutes remaining, Sexton and Staines combined to send Darrélatour over in the corner again, but this time Sexton could not convert – just as for the Dragons’ first – to leave the Hull lead at eight points and set up a nail-biting finish.

From the restart, Kruise Leeming combined with Sexton and an inside ball to Staines saw the Catalans fullback race 70 metres to round his opposite number and outpace the chasing Martin to score.

Sexton converted to narrow the deficit to two points, but Hardaker added a penalty with three minutes remaining to make that four.

GAMESTAR: Zak Hardaker was brilliant at stand-off for the home side. Slick in attack and solid in defence, even chasing down a flying Catalans winger in the second half.

GAMEBREAKER: Toby Sexton’s missed conversions from the touchline always meant that the Catalans had too much to do to clawback the first half deficit.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Logan Moy’s try midway through the first half highlighted everything Hull were doing well, good kick, great chase and brilliant support play.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Zak Hardaker (Hull FC)

2 pts James Bell (Hull FC)

1 pt Toby Sexton (Catalans)

MATCHFACTS

HULL FC

24 Logan Moy

19 Tom Briscoe

21 Arthur Romano

3 Davy Litten

5 Lewis Martin

4 Zak Hardaker

6 Jake Arthur

18 Ligi Sao

9 Amir Bourouh

10 Harvie Hill

15 James Bell

22 Connor Bailey

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

16 Sam Lisone

23 Brad Fash

25 Matty Laidlaw

27 Callum Kemp

18th man (not used)

30 Will Kirby

Also in 21-man squad

29 Will Hutchinson

35 Ben Johnson

36 Lennon Clark

Tries: Romano (5), Martin (13), Moy (17), Lisone (26)

Goals: Hardaker 4/5

DRAGONS

1 Charlie Staines

3 Nick Cotric

25 Lenny Marc

4 Solomona Faataape

28 Léo Darrélatour

6 Toby Sexton

14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui

9 Alrix Da Costa

17 Romain Navarrete

20 Zac Lipowicz

12 Ben Condon

13 Ben Garcia

Subs (all used)

8 Tevita Satae

18 Harvey Wilson

19 Kruise Leeming

30 Alexis Lis

18th man (not used)

24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

Also in 21-man squad

2 Tommy Makinson

7 Lewis Dodd

26 Ugo Tison

Tries: Marc (60), Darrélatour (65, 70), Staines (72)

Goals: Sexton 2/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0; 22-4, 22-10, 22-14, 22-20, 24-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull FC: Zak Hardaker; Dragons: Toby Sexton

Penalty count: 8-5

Half-time: 22-0

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 12,123