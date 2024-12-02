Hull KR and St Helens key men appointed to Super League Europe as directors

A number of changes have been made to the Boards of RL Commercial and Super League Europe.

Paul Lakin and Eamonn McManus have been appointed as directors of Super League Europe. They replace Peter Hutton and Jonathan Murphy.

Jonathan Murphy has come to the end of his two-year term and informed the Board that, given his executive commitments, he would not be seeking reappointment.

Peter Hutton has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of RL Commercial, now one of two Independent Non-Executive directors on the Board together with Frank Slevin, the Chair.

Paul Lakin and Eamonn McManus have been nominated by Super League Europe as its representatives on the Board of Rugby League Commercial.

The reshaped Board is completed by Simon Johnson, the RFL Chair; Anna Chanduvi, the other RFL representative on the Board; and Ed Mallaburn of the sport’s long-term strategic partners IMG.

Frank Slevin, the Chair of RL Commercial, said:

“The Board would like to thank Jonathan Murphy for the experience and expertise he has contributed as a Non-Executive Director of Rugby League Commercial over the last two years, following the establishment of Rugby League Commercial in January 2023.

“I’m also pleased that Peter Hutton has agreed to support me as the Board’s Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, given his knowledge of the sports broadcasting landscape, as we look to build on the successes of the last two seasons.

“The Board is delighted to welcome Eamonn and Paul who will add many years of business and Rugby League experience as we continue to broaden our commercial revenues.”

