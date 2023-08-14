Hull KR and St Helens stars banned as Huddersfield Giants trio also charged

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy Monday following the Challenge Cup Final and Huddersfield Giants’ away trip to St Helens yesterday

Following the Betfred Challenge Cup Final and latest Betfred Super League fixture, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Elliott Minchella (Hull KR) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade A High Tackle – Not Applicable

Matty Lees (St Helens) – Grade C High Tackle – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Striking – £250 Fine

Olly Russell (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

The following player was handed a caution:

Matty English (Huddersfield Giants) – Dangerous Contact

Those charges mean that Minchella will miss Hull KR’s fixture against St Helens, with Lees also missing that game for Saints as well as the following fixture against Castleford Tigers.

