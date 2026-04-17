Hull KR clinical in big win at Toulouse Olympique

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 0 HULL KR 46

PETER BIRD, Stade Ernest Wallon, Friday

HULL KR extended their impressive recent winning run to four games with a convincing victory over an enthusiastic and outmatched Toulouse outfit.

Since losing at Catalans last month, Hull KR have scored more than 40 points in three of that four-match sequence.

The French had their moments, especially in a close first half, but the visitors were ruthless, showing why they are world champions.

In the lively opening minutes both offered half chances. KR were refused a try in the sixth minute as a Mikey Lewis high ball was not gathered cleanly by winger Joe Burgess.

Three minutes later the visitors opened their account from a rapid break from halfway by Tyrone May with hooker Jez Litten on hand to feed strong-running Elliot Minchella with loads of time to score under the posts. Lewis obliged with the boot.

Captain Minchella thought he had scored again from the next KR attack only to be denied by the video ref, while Toulouse had chances but basic handling errors cost them dearly.

Hull KR looked the more threatening but the French held firm in defence and, on 22 minutes, posed their first real threat to the Robins line with Thomas Lacans almost producing the perfect grubber but Lewis was on hand to force the goalline drop-out.

The hosts visibly gained confidence and the pace of the game went up a notch with Toulouse enjoying more of the ball. Hull KR looked more vulnerable but did enough to keep Toulouse out and eased the pressure with seven minutes of the half remaining as a Lewis high ball was fumbled in goal by Paul Ulberg with sub Rhyse Martin on hand to mop up.

Martin converted his own try left side, the first of six from seven attempts as his team cut loose from here on.

There was still time for the visitors to end the half with a third try as Dean Hadley burst through from short range left side with Martin again claiming the extras for an 18-0 half-time score.

The first attack of the second period brought another six-pointer for the Robins as Oliver Gildart combined well with winger Burgess who scored in the left corner and Martin kicked impressively from the touchline.

Hull KR gradually took control despite spirited efforts from Olympique and their dominance was confirmed in the 50th minute as an exquisite burst from Lewis was finished off by Litten close to the posts.

Chances for Toulouse were scarce but one promising move from a conceded penalty was dashed on 61 minutes as right centre Peta Hiku intercepted a wayward pass to sprint half the length of the pitch and score close to the posts.

With ten minutes remaining, another delightful Lewis break and shimmy ten metres out led to him playing the perfect inside pass for Jai Whitbread to stride over under posts.

One final try swiftly followed that one as Burgess scored his second in the left corner, followed by Martin’s only missed goal.

GAMESTAR: A superb performance from the mercurial Mikey Lewis.

GAMEBREAKER: Minutes after the break, a great combination saw Oliver Gildart feed Joe Burgess to seal the points.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: One of many juicy Mikey Lewis breaks led to the well-deserved Jez Litten try which completely bamboozled the French defence.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

2 pts Rhyse Martin (Hull KR)

1 pt Jez Litten (Hull KR)

MATCHFACTS

OLYMPIQUE

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

28 Mathieu Pons (D)

25 Luke Polselli

3 Reubenn Rennie

2 Paul Ulberg

29 César Rougé

6 Thomas Lacans

8 Lambert Belmas

9 Brendan Hands

17 Rob Butler

12 Mathieu Jussaume

11 Maxime Stefani

13 Anthony Marion

Subs (all used)

10 James Roumanos

18 Baptiste Rodriguez

20 AJ Wallace

30 Tiaki Chan

18th man (not used)

21 Ellis Gillam

Also in 21-man squad

7 Jake Shorrocks

22 Henry O’Kane

– Victor Collin

HULL KR

14 Jack Broadbent

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Jez Litten

10 Tom Amone

11 Dean Hadley

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

16 Jai Whitbread

17 Rhyse Martin

20 Jordan Dezaria (D)

22 Bill Leyland

18th man (not used)

21 Noah Booth

Also in 21-man squad

15 Sam Luckley

18 Jack Brown

19 Karl Lawton

Tries: Minchella (9), Martin (33), Hadley (38), Burgess (43, 73), Litten (50), Hiku (61), Whitbread (70)

Goals: Lewis 1/1, Martin 6/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0–6, 0–12, 0–18; 0–24, 0–30, 0-36, 0–42, 0–46

Rugby League and League Express Men of the Match

Olympique: Paul Ulberg; Hull KR: Mikey Lewis

Penalty count: 2-3

Half-time: 0-18

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 6,135