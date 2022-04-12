Hull KR coach Tony Smith gives Mikey Lewis injury update ahead of derby

Hull Kingston Rovers head coach Tony Smith says that Mikey Lewis remains a doubt for the Good Friday derby with Hull FC.

The halfback suffered an ankle injury in the Challenge Cup quarter-final victory at Castleford Tigers and was on crutches afterwards.

Hull KR are awaiting the full results of a scan with Lewis yet to be ruled out of the derby.

He is one of a few players who are doubts to take on Hull FC, with Albert Vete still on the mend from his calf injury and fellow forward Korbin Sims a fresh issue.

“There are a couple of boys that we’ll need to run our eye over in the next couple of days,” said Smith. “I’m not sure if Mikey Lewis is going to make it. It might be a little soon for Albert Vete.

“Korbin Sims rolled his ankle in the Reserve game he played in on Friday.

“There’s a few things we’ve got to work out the next couple of days.”

Having been in charge of the Robins for almost three years now, Smith is well aware of the magnitude of Hull derby, with Craven Park sold out for the latest instalment.

“It is a big occasion – when you live there, you understand it.,” he said.

“I’ve lived there for the last couple of years and I’ve picked up the vibe of this city through the west side and the east. It’s a big derby.

“I’ve coached in Leeds-Bradford derbies and I’ve been to Saints-Wigan games – the Hull derby is a different kettle of fish.”