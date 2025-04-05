Hull KR crush Hull FC in ruthless Challenge Cup derby display

HULL FC 16 HULL KR 32

STEPHEN IBBETSON, MKM Stadium, Saturday

HULL KR reinforced the current city hierarchy with a ruthlessly dominant derby display to reach the semi-finals.

This was a much-hyped affair, not only as the first Challenge Cup clash between the rivals since 1986, but with the clubs currently occupying the top two spots in Super League.

But an emphatic performance in defence and attack confirmed that the Robins, still unbeaten after nine games in all competitions this year, are top dogs in the city and probably the country right now, while Hull FC still have much to improve.

Most impressively, they managed to triumph despite the loss of Mikey Lewis early on with a groin injury.

Jez Litten stepped off the bench and produced a superb performance to make light of the blow and steer Hull KR to a fifth successive win on this ground.

The intensity was high from the start, on the pitch and in the stands. Penalties, errors and big tackles were all cheered like tries as both teams presented – and wasted – early chances.

The biggest home cheer yet came when Lewis hobbled off after 17 minutes – not that the loss of the Man of Steel had too negative an effect on Hull KR.

Litten took his place at halfback and although he missed a long-range penalty-goal attempt after Aidan Sezer failed to play the ball properly, he converted the back-to-back tries which turned things strongly in the Robins’ favour.

A slick passing move through the hands of their four key playmakers played Tom Davies into the corner to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

And a couple of minutes later they were twelve points ahead as Tyrone May’s kick into space bounced very kindly for Joe Burgess, who swept past the remaining defenders to cross.

Hull KR continued to enjoy territorial dominance after the back-to-back tries and were rewarded with a third score three minutes from the break. Peta Hiku crashed into the line and got a great offload away to Sam Luckley, who found Jack Broadbent for the points.

Jez Litten again goaled for 0-18 and the only reason for home optimism going into half-time came from Will Pryce who, after a quiet start to his debut, brilliantly burst down the right wing from deep in his own half in the final minute only to be stopped by fullback Broadbent.

Despite Lewis warming up towards the end of the first half, he remained on the bench for the second – not that his team needed him, as slick handling from Litten and Oliver Gildart put Burgess in for his second within four minutes of the restart.

A fifth try soon followed, Litten himself rewarded for an exceptional performance by getting over following a dummy at the line, and the two conversions made it 0-30.

That wasn’t quite game over, as Hull FC – who lost Jordan Lane to a broken arm – found some energy and registered back-to-back tries out of the blue to make things a little more interesting.

First Jordan Rapana found Lewis Martin for the winger to get his seventh Challenge Cup try of the season, the competition’s leading scorer.

Then Herman Ese’ese barrelled his way to the line in characteristic fashion, proving too strong even for the Robins’ granite-like defence.

Pryce converted both efforts but it was the new boy’s high tackle on Kelepi Tanginoa that allowed Litten to nudge Hull KR back into a comfortable lead with a penalty on the hour.

The game now over, May and Burgess had tries ruled out in the closing stages, while Zak Hardaker crossed for a consolation in the final minute.

The match was played in front of a crowd of over 20,000 – the biggest for a Challenge Cup quarter-final in 36 years.

GAMESTAR: Super sub Jez Litten delivered again, this time in a different position at halfback.

GAMEBREAKER: Joe Burgess’ second try at the start of the second half erased any doubt that this was Hull KR’s day.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The passing for the opening try, scored by Tom Davies, was as smooth as it gets.

MATCHFACTS

HULL FC

1 Jordan Rapana

5 Tom Briscoe

3 Zak Hardaker

20 Davy Litten

22 Lewis Martin

6 Will Pryce (D)

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

40 Liam Knight

4 Ed Chamberlain

12 Jordan Lane

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

16 Yusuf Aydin

17 Jack Ashworth

23 Logan Moy

39 Sam Eseh

18th man (not used)

31 Hugo Salabio

Also in 21-man squad

19 Brad Fash

30 Callum Kemp

32 Will Kirby

Tries: Martin (53), Ese’ese (56), Hardaker (80)

Goals: Pryce 2/3

HULL KR

18 Jack Broadbent

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

14 Michael McIlorum

10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

11 Dean Hadley

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

9 Jez Litten

15 Sam Luckley

16 Jai Whitbread

21 Jack Brown

18th man (not used)

24 Eribe Doro

Also in 21-man squad

19 Danny Richardson

23 Lee Kershaw

25 Bill Leyland

Tries: Davies (24), Burgess (26, 44), Broadbent (37), Litten (50)

Goals: Litten 6/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18; 0-24, 0-30, 6-30, 12-30, 12-32, 16-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull FC: Herman Ese’ese; Hull KR: Jez Litten

Penalty count: 4-6

Half-time: 0-18

Referee: Chris Kendall

Attendance: 20,226