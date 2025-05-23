Hull KR extend lead at top of Super League table with hard-fought win over stubborn Warrington Wolves

WARRINGTON WOLVES 12 HULL KR 31

KASEY SMITH, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Friday

HULL KR battled their way to a fifth consecutive victory, overcoming a depleted Warrington side to extend their lead, if only momentarily, at the top of the Super League table.

The Robins lost to Wigan in last year’s Grand Final, but this year they have gone from strength to strength under Willie Peters, showing all the hallmarks of a top side as they overcame a determined Wolves team with little to lose.

These two will meet again next month for the small matter of the Challenge Cup Final, though the line-ups will likely look a little different from those at the Halliwell Jones, with Warrington missing a huge chunk of their regular starting 13 for this encounter.

Despite a mounting injury crisis – worsened during the game by the losses of Oli Leyland and Jordy Crowther –the Wolves showed remarkable resilience, holding their own for much of the match before a persistent Hull KR side ultimately overcame the depleted Warrington lineup.

Current Super League leaders KR were clinical in punishing Warrington’s indiscipline, as they capitalised on the penalties Warrington readily conceded. However, the ease with which Dan Russell broke through for his try will raise slight concerns for a defence that, by points conceded, is the league’s best.

Jack Broadbent capitalised on a couple of Warrington errors to open the scoring, with slick footwork to leave Rodrick Tai wrongfooted as he sliced through for the opening try. Arthur Mourgue narrowly missed the conversion.

The Wolves found a quick response through Russell who charged through the Robins line untouched and Josh Thewlis put them in front from the conversion.

More Warrington indiscipline handed KR valuable field position and, with the posts in sight, Tyrone May flung a pass to the wide-open Tom Davies who crossed to restore the Robins’ advantage. Mourgue added the extras.

On his 100th Super League appearance, Mikey Lewis burst into life to give his side some breathing room at the break, when he escaped the grasp of Josh Thewlis and Tai to dive over for their third score.

After withstanding a full set of six deep on their own goal-line, the Robins struck in their first foray in Wolves’ territory in the second 40 minutes.

A beautifully-weighted Lewis pass bypassed Thewlis and into Joe Burgess for his fourth try in three games to extend KR’s lead. Mourgue’s conversion missed once more.

But, Warrington were handed a huge chance when Mourgue mishandled Ratchford’s final-play kick. However, their attack broke down immediately with possession lost on the first tackle.

Sport often hinges on the finest of margins, and moments later, Rovers capitalised with a decisive strike. Peta Hiku surged down the right flank, linking with Mourgue who broke clear, before May arrived in support to touch down under the posts.

But Warrington refused to concede defeat, and Thewlis was perfectly positioned to dive over in the corner, latching onto a well-placed grubber kick from Matt Dufty. Thewlis converted.

Another well orchestrated move saw Tom Davies score in the corner to finally kill off the spirited Warrington team. And Lewis put the icing on the cake with a last second drop-goal.

GAMESTAR: Playmaker Tyrone May caused Warrington a number of problems.

GAMEBREAKER: Tyrone May’s try, against the run of play in the early stages of the second forty, gave Hull KR enough to hang on to.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Joe Burgess’ acrobatics to stay in the field of play for his score, which was initially ruled as no try, was a standout moment.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Tyrone May (Hull KR)

2 pts Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

1 pt Stefan Ratchford (Warrington)

MATCHFACTS

WOLVES

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

20 Connor Wrench

4 Rodrick Tai

33 Arron Lindop

19 Stefan Ratchford

18 Oli Leyland

15 Joe Philbin

17 Jordy Crowther

13 Luke Yates

21 Adam Holroyd

26 Dan Russell

11 Ben Currie

Subs (all used)

8 James Harrison

24 Max Wood

34 Ben Hartill

22 Tom Whitehead

18th man (not used)

28 Jake Thewlis

Also in 21-man squad

12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon

14 Sam Powell

35 Marc Sneyd

Tries: Russell (14), Josh Thewlis (60)

Goals: Josh Thewlis 2/2

HULL KR

35 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

18 Jack Broadbent

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Jez Litten

11 Dean Hadley

16 Jai Whitbread

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

15 Sam Luckley

19 Danny Richardson

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

21 Jack Brown

18th man (not used)

24 Eribe Doro

Also in 21-man squad

23 Lee Kershaw

25 Bill Leyland

36 Noah Booth

Tries: Broadbent (10), Davies (25, 74), Lewis (37), Burgess (51), May (58)

Goals: Mourgue 3/6

Field-goals: Lewis (80)

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 6-4, 6-10, 6-14; 6-18, 6-24, 6-30, 6-31

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Wolves: Stefan Ratchford; Robins: Tyrone May

Penalty count: 6-4

Half-time: 6-14

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: