Hull KR eye up highly-rated prop after tying down rising prospect

By DOUG THOMSON

HULL KR coach Willie Peters sees a bright future for young outside-back prospect Louix Gorman in a side which could include highly-rated prop Eribe Doro next year.

The Australian boss, who recently committed to Rovers until 2028, confirmed his long-held interest in 23-year-old Bradford powerhouse Doro as the club were completing a contract extension to 2027 for Gorman, 19.

Beverley Braves product Gorman came through the Rovers youth system to make his first-team debut in last year’s Super League loss at Wigan.

He impressed Peters and his coaching staff during pre-season and has since played in the Championship for his club’s dual-registration partners Featherstone as well as Rovers Reserves.

“We’re really pleased to sign Louix to a new deal. He’s one of our Academy graduates and one of our own,” said Peters.

“He is a pleasure to coach and he lives the Hull KR way every day. He’s a quality person and that’s what we want in our club.

“We want more Academy players with Louix’s work ethic and attitude to come through.”

Gorman said: “This is a big step in the right direction to say where I want to go in the future.

“If I can nail down a spot and play regular rugby for the first team then I’ll be a happy man.”

Rovers recently agreed a contract extension to 2026 with former Salford winger Joe Burgess while taking Castleford utility back Jack Broadbent on loan ahead of a three-year deal which starts next season.

Ex-Warrington player Doro is coming out of contract at Bradford, who signed him from Halifax ahead of this season.

He caught the eye playing for Widnes on loan while at Warrington, and Bradford coach Eamon O’Carroll recently labelled him the most in-form player in the Championship.

And Peters said: “I’ve had my eye on him, I’ve watched him play and I like what I see.

“I looked at him when I was in Australia a couple of years back. I’ve followed him in the Championship. He’s a good player.”

Peters confirmed he is on the lookout for a new hooker after confirmation that Rovers aren’t offering new deals to either experienced

Australian Matt Parcell or Reiss Butterworth, who has been back at his former club Dewsbury on loan.

England international Jez Litten is contracted to 2027, but Peters explained: “With two hookers going, we need another, and there are a couple that we have been looking at.”

