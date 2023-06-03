Hull KR forward James Batchelor conscious but taken to hospital following Magic Weekend injury

HULL KR have confirmed that forward James Batchelor has been taken to hospital following an injury sustained in the first-half of Rovers’ Magic Weekend clash against Salford Red Devils.
Play was stopped for a long period of time as Batchelor lay prone on the field following a tackle, with the forward then being stretchered off.
KR later confirmed that Batchelor was conscious but had been taken to hospital as a precaution.
Hull KR can confirm James Batchelor is conscious and okay. The back-rower has been taken to hospital as a precaution.
Rest up, Batch ❤️#UpTheRobins 🔴⚪️
— Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) June 3, 2023