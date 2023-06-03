Hull KR forward James Batchelor conscious but taken to hospital following Magic Weekend injury

   03/06/2023

HULL KR have confirmed that forward James Batchelor has been taken to hospital following an injury sustained in the first-half of Rovers’ Magic Weekend clash against Salford Red Devils.

Play was stopped for a long period of time as Batchelor lay prone on the field following a tackle, with the forward then being stretchered off.

KR later confirmed that Batchelor was conscious but had been taken to hospital as a precaution.