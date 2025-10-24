Hull KR fullback Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e signs for Super League rivals Catalans Dragons

CATALANS DRAGONS have announced the signing of Hull KR fullback Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old made just nine appearances for Rovers over a two-year period, and spent most of his time on loan at Oldham.

There, Laulu-Togaga’e registered 29 tries in 46 appearances, becoming a key cog in the Roughyeds’ wheel as the Lancashire club reached the Championship.

PLT, as he is commonly known, began his career in England alongside father Quentin at Keighley Cougars, making 12 appearances and doing enough to impress Hull KR.

Loan spells at Dewsbury Rams, Rochdale Hornets and Oldham followed as the fullback made a name for himself in the lower echelons of rugby league.

Having been out of contract at the end of the season, however, PLT left Craven Park without playing a game in his two years there.

Now he has linked up with Joel Tomkins in the south of France as Catalans attempt to better their dismal 2025 campaign.