Hull KR set to head into loan market following long-term injuries as Willie Peters makes Tom Opacic and Jack Walker admission

HULL KR are set to head into the loan market following long-term injuries, head coach Willie Peters has confirmed.

With Lachlan Coote out indefinitely with concussion, Jesse Sue set for 16 weeks out with a hamstring problem and James Batchelor out for two months after being stretchered off at the Magic Weekend, Rovers are doing it tough.

Those injuries have compounded by the fact that star centre Tom Opacic is back in Australia this weekend for family reasons with Peters admitting that new signing Jack Walker could debut against Catalans Dragons this Saturday but that KR fans shouldn’t expect too much from the fullback.

“Jack has trained well with us, it will take Jack a while to get used to the speed and pace of our training and the Super League level again,” Peters said.

“Someone like Jack has been there and won Grand Finals. He has had his injury setbacks and his recovery is ongoing and we need to keep managing his body.

“We can’t be too rushed in what Jack can deliver on the field. He has fit in really well with the players, we have a tight knit group here.”

In terms of heading into the loan market, Peters responded: “Absolutely, we will have to. We’ve got players in doubt this week so it’s something we may have to do for sure.

“Our goal this year is to go as far as we can and we want to put out the best team possible so if that is going into the market for players to come in then we will do that.”

With it being his third concussion, Coote will now be out for an indefinite period of time, but he is in good spirits according to Peters.

“We have long-term injuries now, we don’t know how Lachlan will be out for we will certainly look in the market.

“It’ll knock your head a little bit, he is in a decent space at the moment, he has been through this many times now. At this stage we need to make sure he is mentally right.”