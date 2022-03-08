Hull KR stand down Brad Takairangi after admitting to driving offences

Brad Takairangi has been stood down by Hull Kingston Rovers as he awaits sentencing on two driving offences.

The player last week appeared in Hull Magistrates Court and admitted dangerously driving his car and driving over the alcohol limit.

Takairangi, who will be sentenced at Hull Crown Court on 31 March, is alleged to have driven on the wrong side of the A63 and collided with a police vehicle, causing injury to a police officer.

The 32-year-old played for Rovers in last week’s defeat to St Helens, and only afterwards has been stood down by the club.

“We as a club have decided to stand him down until his hearing,” said Robins head coach Tony Smith.

“We felt we needed to do something there and recognise the situation that Brad is in and make sure we do the best by him as well.

“Sometimes that’s by removing people from situations where they may not be able to be at their best as well.

“Brad is in admittance of his situation. He’s not shying away from his responsibility of it.

“He’s embarrassed and disappointed about it and can’t do enough to try to make up for it.”

On why the decision had only been made now, Smith added: “There are all sorts of things that went into the decision-making of it.

“Some of that is pressure from the outside, but also from individuals from within who feel like it’s the right thing to do.”