Hull KR unveil new Elite Performance Centre in major development for Super League club

HULL KR have unveiled their new Elite Performance Centre in an exciting new partnership with SCL College and Wilberforce Sixth Form College.

The aim it to provide a first-class development environment for aspiring young rugby league players.

The Elite Performance Centre will offer 16–18-year-old male athletes a full-time rugby and education programme based at Craven Park, giving them the opportunity to train and learn in a professional Super League environment.

Delivered in partnership with SCL College and Wilberforce Sixth Form College, the programme combines elite rugby coaching with a high-quality educational framework, ensuring that young players receive the support they need both on and off the field.

Speaking on the announcement, Hull KR Head of Academy, Jason Netherton said: “The launch of the Hull KR Elite Performance Centre is a massive moment for the club. We want to create opportunities for young men who dream of playing at the highest level, and this programme will give them the tools, coaching, and environment to succeed.

“It’s more than just developing rugby players – we’re building good people with strong values. This partnership with SCL College allows us to support young athletes in every area of their lives.”

Participants will take part in education, on-field and off-field sessions at Sewell Group Craven Park, delivered by experienced Hull KR coaches, alongside SCL’s tailored education provision, which includes a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport – equivalent to three A-levels. The courses available are set to prepare students for careers within sport, fitness, and wider industries.

The programme is fully funded, meaning there is no cost to students, and includes strength and conditioning, match analysis, nutrition, and player welfare support.

Wilberforce College’s Deputy Principal, Suzanna May said: “This partnership with Hull KR represents a powerful alignment of values between education and elite sport.

“At Wilberforce, we are dedicated to providing our students with a wealth of opportunities—offering a comprehensive range of academic and vocational pathways, alongside access to high-quality rugby development.

“Whether students are already playing at a high level or aspiring to reach it, the partnership we have built ensures they can pursue both their sporting and educational ambitions.”

SCL College’s Head of Partnerships, James Evans, shared his excitement: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Hull KR, a club that’s committed to player development and community engagement.

“The Elite Performance Centre will allow young athletes in East Yorkshire and beyond to benefit from a high-performance pathway without sacrificing their education.

“Our shared values around discipline, ambition, and growth make this the perfect partnership.”