Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos preview and 21-man squads

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has named Ash Handley in his 21-man squad for the clash against Hull KR in Las Vegas this weekend.

Handley does, however, face a race against time to be fit after failing to appear in the Rhinos’ opening two Super League fixtures. He takes the place of Ned McCormack in Leeds’ squad.

Rovers will be without Arthur Mourgue following an injury sustained in KR’s World Club Challenge win over Brisbane Broncos, but Dean Hadley is included.

SQUADS

Rhinos: 1 Lachlan Miller, 2 Maika Sivo, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Jack Connor, 9 Jarrod O’Connor, 10 Tom Holroyd, 11 Kallum Watkins, 12 James McDonnell, 13 Keenan Palasia, 14 Chris Hankinson, 15 Cooper Jenkins, 16 Ethan O’Neill, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Jeremiah Mata’utia, 23 Danny Levi, 25 Ben Littlewood, 26 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 27 George Brown

Rovers: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Tom Amone, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Jack Broadbent, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 18 Jack Brown, 19 Karl Lawton, 21 Noah Booth, 22 Bill Leyland, 29 Tom Whitehead

Referee: Jack Smith

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Leeds 28, Hull KR 6 (SLR23, 21/8/25)

Hull KR 8, Leeds 14 (SLR17, 6/7/25)

Leeds 14, Hull KR 20 (SLR9, 25/4/25)

Hull KR 26, Leeds 16 (SLR27, 20/9/24)

Leeds 12, Hull KR 20 (SLR18, 20/7/24)

Hull KR 22, Leeds 12 (SLR2, 22/2/24)

Leeds 18, Hull KR 19 (aet) (SLR19, 14/7/23)

Hull KR 20, Leeds 12 (SLR7, 31/3/23)

Hull KR 20, Leeds 28 (SLR23, 12/8/22)

Leeds 12, Hull KR 0 (SLR11, 29/4/22)

Super League summary

Hull KR won 15

Leeds won 26 (includes win in 2009 play-offs)

Hull KR highest score: 45-26 (H, 2019) (Widest margin: 30-10, A, 2016; 26-6, H, 2021)

Leeds highest score: 52-10 (H, 2020) (also widest margin)

PETA HIKU needs one appearance to reach 300 for his career.

– 67 for Hull KR (2024-2026)

– 48 for North Queensland Cowboys (2022-2023)

​- 73 for New Zealand Warriors (2018-2021)

​- 11 for Warrington Wolves (2017)

– 20 for Penrith Panthers (2016-2017)

– 60 for Manly Sea Eagles (2013-2015)

– 20 for New Zealand (2014-2015, 2017-2018, 2022, 2024)

JOE BURGESS needs three tries to reach 150 (Super League).

– 35 for Hull KR (2024-2026)

– 21 for Salford Red Devils (2021-2023)

​- 91 for Wigan Warriors (2013-2015, 2017-2020)

​​(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

RYAN HALL needs one try to reach 350 for his career.

​​- 248 for Leeds Rhinos (2007-2018, 2025-2026)

​​- 62 for Hull KR (2021-2024)

​​- 39 for England (2009-2018, 2022)

(0 for Sydney Roosters, 2019-2020)​​

(0 for Great Britain, 2019)