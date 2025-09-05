Hunslet appeal for support in last two games of tough season

HUNSLET want their faithful fans to help bolster attendances for the last two games of this year – and attract new supporters as they build for the new merged division below Super League.

It’s been a tough season for the Leeds side who were promoted from League One through last year’s play-offs, with Kyle Trout succeeding Dean Muir at the helm in July and already planning for 2026.

Hunslet’s 2025 campaign ends with visits from Sheffield on Sunday and Toulouse on Saturday, September 13.

And members and season-ticket holders will each be offered two free tickets for both games to pass on to family or friends.

“We are fortunate to have knowledgeable supporters and there was a recognition from the start of this season that we would be up against it,” said chairman Kenny Sykes.

“This club is about sticking together. We are looking forward to the future with optimism. Let’s finish the season on a high and use it as a springboard for 2026.”