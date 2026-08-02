Hunslet deal huge blow to Dewsbury Rams’ top-ten ambitions

DEWSBURY RAMS 20 HUNSLET 30

ALEXANDER FYNN, FLAIR Stadium, Sunday

DEWSBURY had a setback in their bid to make the play-offs as Hunslet scored five converted tries to claim a first victory in six matches.

The south Leeds side. who led 30-8 after 62 minutes, were able to hold off a late resurgence by the Rams during which they went over twice.

The first half was a scrappy affair as both sides offered little at the line, although two tries in the last eleven minutes provided the visitors with a slender lead at the break.

With only six on the clock, Hunslet were temporarily reduced to twelve men. Lee Gaskell grubbered close to the line and Ed Battye almost touched down, being yellow carded after failing to hand the ball over.

Dewsbury came close to breaking the deadlock after a repeat set close to the Hunslet line. A pass was played to Liam Copland, but Mackenzie Turner forced him into touch.

The hosts finally took the lead with a Louie Walker penalty-goal after Hunslet were called offside.

After repeat penalties conceded by Dewsbury, Myles Harrop put Hunslet ahead on 29 minutes as Gaskell sent in another grubber and he stretched to touch the ball down. Dan Abram converted.

Hunslet extended their lead when Sam Grice broke the defence, Bailey O’Conner making an unsuccessful tackle attempt. Abram again improved for 12-2.

On the cusp of half-time, Dewsbury reduced the deficit when Jacob Bateman played a grubber through and O’Connor got the ball down with his back to the line, Walker goaling.

As the second half started, Hunslet continued to threaten, and they got their just reward as Aiden Doolan chase his own grubber. Abram added the extras for 18-8.

Hunslet scored again when Harrison Gilmore forced his way over from close range, and Abram converted.

Dewsbury weren’t giving up, although despite their efforts, Hunslet scored their fifth try of the game when Ethan O’Hanlon barged over and Abram added the goal to make it 30-8.

Back came Dewsbury, and Tom Delaney broke the defence and played a sublime pass to Dan Coates, who dotted down for Walker to convert.

Coates then scored again, making the most of an O’Connor chip, and Walker again improved, but Hunslet held on.

GAMESTAR: Harrison Gilmore was a second-row force for Hunslet.

GAMEBREAKER: The south Leeds side’s three tries in the first 22 minutes of the second half.

MATCHFACTS

RAMS

29 Bailey O’Connor

5 Liam Copland

27 Connor Carr

4 George Senior

2 Tom Delaney

6 Dan Coates

19 Louie Walker

8 Luke Nelmes

31 Joe Thompson

16 Louis Collinson

15 Jacob Bateman

23 Brad Graham

35 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

17 Harvey Roberts

18 Jack Briggs

21 Monty Lumb

30 Ellis Lingard

Tries: O’Connor (39), Coates (71, 75)

Goals: Walker 4/4

HUNSLET

18 Jimmy Watson

27 Charlie Graham

29 Jayden Hatton

3 Myles Harrop

21 Mackenzie Turner

6 Lee Gaskell

7 Dan Abram

36 Sam Grice

37 Aiden Doolan

40 Matty Laidlaw

11 Harrison Gilmore

20 Liam Carr

13 Ed Battye

Subs (all used)

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

28 Anthony Walker

35 Jordan Baldwinson

– Blake Broadbent

Tries: Harrop (29), Grice (35), Doolan (48), Gilmore (52), O’Hanlon (62)

Goals: Abram 5/5

Sin bin: Battye (6) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 2-6, 2-12, 8-12; 8-18, 8-24, 8-30, 14-30, 20-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rams: Luke Nelmes; Hunslet: Harrison Gilmore

Penalty count: 10-12

Half-time: 8-12

Referee: Lucas Seal