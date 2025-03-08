Hunslet sign Bradford Bulls duo as loan market remains key

HUNSLET will continue to use the loan market to patch up an injury-affected squad as they bid to kick-start their campaign.

Bradford pair Emmanuel Waine and Mason Corbett joined the club on two-week loans which, with Hunslet out of the Challenge Cup, means they are only signed for Sunday’s visit of Doncaster.

While forwards Matty Fletcher and Keelan Foster are back in contention, albeit not guaranteed to feature, other absences are leaving coach Dean Muir short.

Muir said: “It’s nice to have them back, but we have Kobe (Rugless) and Cam (Berry) out for a significant amount of time, and there is no estimated time on Brad Clavering’s return.

“So we’re getting a couple back but we still have long-term injuries. We need to dip into that loan market to help get some troops on the ground.

“Our relationship is good with a few people at Bradford and we’re happy they let them come to us.”

Hunslet, adapting to the second tier following promotion, showed promise in a two-point elimination from the 1895 Cup by Widnes.

“We’ve learned a lot from Widnes, and from Bradford and Barrow (defeats) as well,” added Muir.

“We’ll keep getting better and make sure if we’re in those close games again, we have the tools and the practice to make sure we come out on top.”