‘I don’t know how he did it’: Cameron Munster hailed after ‘courageous’ Origin heroics

BILLY SLATER hailed “courageous” Cameron Munster for playing in Queensland’s State of Origin series win.

The Maroons captain’s father died last weekend and he left the team’s camp to be with his family.

Despite his grief, Munster insisted on returning to play a part in Wednesday’s decider at Accor Stadium and contributed to a 24-12 victory.

“That’s as courageous and brave as I’ve ever seen,” said Queensland coach Slater.

“I lost my dad in January. I know what it’s like, I know how it feels. Our dads are our heroes. I don’t know how he did it.

“Within ten minutes of sitting with him in his room on Sunday morning, he looked at me and said ‘Bill, I’m playing’.

“I know he wanted to, and I know his dad would have wanted him to. Boy, that’s one proud dad sitting up there watching his boy tonight.”

The Maroons raced into a 20-0 half-time lead and Slater added: “When we talk about finding our best footy, it’s pretty similar to what that first half looked like.

“The effort, the togetherness, that’s where it all starts. It was an inspiring performance.

“I’m so proud of this group. I’ve been proud of this group a number of times over the last four years and I don’t know if I’ve been any more proud than tonight.

“There have been a lot of hurdles to overcome. It’s an incredible feeling and I’m sure five-and-a-half million people are feeling the same thing.”

Laurie Daley was left to reflect on a fifth series defeat out of six over two spells as New South Wales coach, having let a 1-0 lead slip.

He said: “We got off to a bad start again. In Origin if you give away those starts it’s hard to come back from. I’m proud of how the guys fought but it wasn’t our night.

“We’re building. While I’m disappointed with the result, the players had a really good campaign. The players just didn’t nail some of the moments. We’ve got to make sure we’re better than that.

“I don’t see any reason why that group can’t (win next year). They’ve had plenty of success.

“It’s hard to win Origin series back-to-back, I think we’ve only won five in 45 years so it’s difficult. Queensland, losing last year, were always going to bounce back.

“We’ll see what we can be better at and do better next year.”