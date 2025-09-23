‘I have a lot to prove’: Luke Hooley signs permanent Bradford Bulls deal

BRADFORD BULLS have confirmed the permanent signing of Luke Hooley on a two-year deal from Castleford Tigers.

The fullback has been on loan at Bradford since March, scoring eight tries and kicking 60 goals in 21 matches.

Hooley has spent the past three seasons as a Super League player, making 18 top-level appearances in total for Leeds Rhinos and Castleford, with Bradford hoping to return to that division next year.

While the 27-year-old made his name in the Championship at Batley Bulldogs, he came through the junior ranks at the Bulls before a spell with Wakefield Trinity.

“I am over the moon to finally get it done and secure my future for the next couple of years,” said Hooley.

“I said in multiple interviews that it felt like home from day one and I was welcomed with open arms. I wanted to carry that on and go on the path Bradford are going on.

“I started my career here in the under-19s where I signed my first professional contract, so I have been on a big circle but now I have ended up back here and it is good to secure a deal here and look forward to the next couple of years.

“The club is pushing for Super League, there’s no hiding that. You’d like to think Bradford are up there and I have a lot to prove in Super League so hopefully it’s third time lucky and I can secure a spot week in, week out and show everyone what I can do.

“I just wanted to come back and fall in love with the game again. You can do a pre-season knowing you won’t get a proper chance but I thought I had a good dig this year (at Castleford, where he hasn’t played once in 2025).

“It ultimately didn’t work out but hopefully I can have good pre-season starting fresh at a new club.”