‘I think I’m a good coach’: Luke Robinson comes out fighting

LUKE ROBINSON has come out fighting amid Huddersfield Giants’ challenging start to the season, insisting: “I believe in my own ability”.

After overseeing just seven wins from 27 Super League matches in his first full campaign as head coach after long service as an assistant, Robinson has watched Huddersfield lose their opening three games this year.

The Giants have been plagued by injuries throughout his tenure but Robinson is determined to carry on and get them out of their predicament.

Ahead of Sunday’s home meeting with Hull KR, he said: “I genuinely believe in my own ability. I think I’m a good coach.

“But we as club – it’s not just me – have gone through a really difficult period over the last 18 months, and even before I came in a lot of injuries occurred during that year. It’s not something new.

“I’m the figurehead and ultimately it falls on me, I understand that. But it’s the club, it’s us, it’s we who have had to endure and suffer it.

“I think in the long-term the club will be better for it, but it’s definitely not been an easy task, and that’s for everyone involved – for Ken (Davy, owner), for the support staff, the playing group, and most importantly the fans.”

Robinson cut a frustrated figure after last week’s comprehensive defeat at Castleford Tigers and said the reflections afterwards were “brutally honest”.

“The first person I always look at is myself, and my staff are no different,” he said.

“That’s the same message we deliver to the players – you’ve got to look at yourselves before you look at anybody else.

“They’re an honest bunch of players, they’re a good group. We’ve been brutally honest and said it wasn’t good enough. Hopefully we’ll see a response.”

And of their ever-growing injury problems, Robinson added: “As a club we’re a bit more immune to it now. We’re thicker skinned.

“We’ve been through this situation before so we’re a bit more prepared in how we deal with it as a squad, and how we try and get those first points.”