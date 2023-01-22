Ian Watson on his plans for Jake Connor at Huddersfield Giants

IAN WATSON believes that Jake Connor will be a “point of difference” for Huddersfield Giants next season.

Former England international Connor has returned to the John Smith’s Stadium after six years at Hull FC and, although currently recovering from knee surgery, is set to join a well-stocked Huddersfield backline.

Connor can play at fullback – where Tui Lolohea shone last season – or at halfback, where both Lolohea and Will Pryce can also play alongside Theo Fages and Oliver Russell.

He could also feature at centre, where Huddersfield have new recruits Kevin Naiqama, Esan Marsters, Sam Halsall and Jake Bibby as well as stalwart Leroy Cudjoe.

But Watson has suggested that, once fit, Connor could be part of a “two-pronged attack” with Lolohea, the two players who recorded the most try assists in Super League last season (Connor had 33, Lolohea 29).

“We were looking for something that would give us a point of difference,” he said.

“We felt our execution fell short last year and we needed to be better in that area.

“Jake Connor made more assists than Tui last year, and the number of assists Tui made last year was outstanding.

“What we’ve got now is two real running threats with footballing ability, who can open defences up when there’s maybe nothing on. That will make us more dangerous as a team.”

Both Connor and Lolohea excelled as fullbacks last term but Watson will not be pitting one against the other for a spot in the team.

He said: “They’ll play together. We want a settled spine and that will materialise over the season.

“What we want to do is get those guys out, up and running because on reputation at the moment they demand those positions within the team. It’ll be up to performances once they do get out there.”

