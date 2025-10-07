Incoming Australian Wallabies coach Les Kiss on his rugby league roots

Newly appointed Australian Wallabies coach Les Kiss has never forgotten his rugby league roots having grown up in the Queensland town of Bundaberg where his journey with the game began some 50 years ago.

WHILST he may be long retired from rugby league and having switched codes to the 15-a-side game, Les Kiss, the current Queensland Reds coach reminisces about the unforgettable times he had playing alongside some of the greats.

A legend for the Valleys Diehards in the old Brisbane competition, a North Sydney Bear and a Queensland and Australian representative, Kiss is still fondly remembered by fans for his blistering pace and his solid defence.

Although he is donning the rugby union cap at present, he has not shut the door on a possible return to coaching rugby league.

“I’m shocked that people still think highly of me in rugby league circles, considering that I have been involved in rugby union for so long,” he tells Rugby League World.

“My first rugby league club was with Brothers RLFC in Bundaberg.

“I was playing some good footy in the seniors competition and a bloke by the name of Peter McWhirter was visiting from the Valleys Diehards club in Brisbane that had seen me play.

“He offered me a deal to head to Brisbane and it’s funny because I supported Valleys in the old BRL competition who had the likes of Wally Lewis at the time.

“I was initially offered a contract to go to Brothers in Brisbane and Artie Beetson also offered me a contract to go to Redcliffe.

“However, I just couldn’t resist the temptation of playing for the Diehards and signed with them in 1985.”

Kiss enjoyed a successful season in his first year at Valleys, catching the eye of then North Sydney Bears Chief Executive Bob Saunders, who was able to pry Kiss away from the Diehards with a lucrative Sydney contract.

“Bob had come up to try and sign Gary Belcher, but he had already committed to joining the Canberra Raiders.

“He was looking for another back to bolster the Bears backline and liked what he saw of me.

“I spent eight years at the Bears, winning a reserve grade premiership and I notched up 100 games for the club.

“I must admit, playing at North Sydney Oval was magic.

“At one stage the club signed Queensland legend Kerry Boustead who I idolised as a kid, so to play with Kerry at the Bears was surreal to say the least.

“Living in North Sydney was brilliant because the supporters really got behind their team.

“I really miss that club.”

Whilst Kiss may have earned a reputation as a fine finisher in club football, his feats for Queensland and Australia (although being brief) eventually gained the winger selection on the 1986 Invincibles Kangaroo tour.

“Getting that first Queensland jersey in 1986 still gives me goosebumps.

“86 was a good year for me and I was playing some great footy.

“When I was told I was in the Maroons squad, it was nerve-wracking, yet exciting at the same time.

“Then, when I was called up to play for Australia firstly in the Trans-Tasman test against New Zealand after Dale Shearer got injured, to being selected on the end of year Kangaroo tour, that’s the stuff dreams are made of.

“All I ever wanted to do though as a kid was pull on that Queensland jersey and nothing more, everything else I achieved was just a bonus.”

Post retirement, Kiss found himself swapping the mouthguard and boots for the clipboard, undertaking the North Sydney Jersey Flegg coaching position.

“I sort of just fell into the coaching gig and have never looked back to be honest.

“I cut my teeth at the Bears’ Jersey Flegg side, but I ended up heading over to the UK to be joint head coach of the London Broncos with Tony Rea, who was looking for an assistant.

“London was my time to shine having been elevated as head coach and we won thirteen games out of 30 played, so I suppose it was a moderate start to my coaching career.

“When I returned to Australia, I was appointed assistant coach of the ill-fated merger of the Northern Eagles side, but the venture did not last long and the club wound up.

“I was looking for a new gig and a contact said that the Springboks were looking for coaches.

“I knew nothing about the rules of rugby union, but I thought why not, I will give it a go.

“I picked up the rules quite quickly on the fly and was working as a defensive coach for the South Africans, it was a great initiation into the world of rugby as they are so professional.”

“Having picked up many union coaching jobs thereafter, Kiss had come full circle back to Queensland, when in 2024, he picked up the head coaching job at the Queensland Reds and earlier this year was appointed head coach of the Australian Wallabies side.

“I have enjoyed my time at the Reds, because the club is built on success, something that you really buy into.

“Then when the opportunity came up to apply for the Wallabies position, I knew I had the credentials behind me to back myself, so I threw my hat in the ring.

“Getting the call to say I was successful in gaining the Wallabies position was something I will never forget, it’s an honour to be at the helm of such a prestigious position.”

Whilst Kiss turns his attention to the Wallabies, his heart remains in rugby league in some capacity.

“I never shut doors behind me because you never know when you may need to reopen them again.

“If an opportunity came up down the track to coach rugby league, I would certainly look at it.

“I suppose, you never really do get rid of that rugby league blood in your veins, it’s there for life.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 513 (October 2025)