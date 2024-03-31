Injury Corner: Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards suffer concerning blows

WELL, another round of Super League is done and dusted and what a weekend of action it was!

The action kicked off on Thursday night when Castleford Tigers hosted Leeds Rhinos at The Jungle in front of a packed house. Despite the teams locked at 0-0 at half-time after Craig Lingard’s men dominated the first forty minutes, Leeds came out a different animal in the second-half to post a 26-6 victory.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and it was a mouthwatering Hull derby to start the day as Hull FC travelled to Hull KR with Tony Smith’s side winning just once in the league in 2024. And it’s fair to say that the Black and Whites were second best throughout, trailing 28-0 at half-time before rallying until a full-time score of 34-10 settled proceedings.

Elsewhere, St Helens hosted Wigan Warriors in one of the most hotly anticipated derbies in recent years. A full-blooded encounter, the two sides could only be separated by a Mark Percival penalty at half-time as Saints led 2-0 at the break. Wigan responded in the second forty minutes, but a red card to Liam Byrne handed Saints the initiative – and they took it to win 12-4.

On Saturday, Catalans Dragons made the trip to the Warrington Wolves having already beaten the Cheshire club on the opening day of the season. The French side were once more made to work hard for their win, despite leading 18-0 at one stage. Eventually, Steve McNamara’s men took home a 32-24 victory.

Later that evening, Salford Red Devils hosted Leigh Leopards in a feisty derby that had just about everything. Though the Red Devils led 20-6 at half-time, Adrian Lam’s side rallied in the second forty minutes, only to be cut back by Paul Rowley’s men in highly-entertaining 32-22 clash.

The last fixture on Sunday saw Huddersfield Giants make the long trip to the Cherry Red Records Stadium to take on the London Broncos. And though Ian Watson’s men had to grow into the game, the Giants proved to be too strong for the capital club with a 26-6 triumph.

But, which Super League clubs suffered concerning blows?

Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos) – lip

James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos) – concussion

Hull KR vs Hull FC

Tyrone May (Hull KR)

Danny Houghton (Hull FC) – ribs

Nick Staveley (Hull FC) – meniscus

Jack Ashworth (Hull FC) – thumb

St Helens vs Wigan Warriors

Mark Percival (St Helens) – concussion

Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons

Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves) – concussion

Zane Musgrove (Warrington Wolves) – concussion

Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Leopards

Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards) – withdrawn before game – groin

Frankie Halton (Leigh Leopards) – withdrawn before game – groin

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – back

