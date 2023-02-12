Injury Corner: St Helens face two potential World Club Challenge issues whilst star halfback ruptures pectoral

WELL, that’s another weekend of rugby league done and dusted and what a wonderful ride it was!

On Friday night, a youthful Warrington Wolves side drew with the North Wales Crusaders in a 20-20 thriller before Toulouse Olympique put 58 past Newcastle Thunder on Saturday.

Youthful Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors sides went down to Hunslet and Oldham respectively whilst Huddersfield Giants thrashed Dewsbury Rams 64-12.

In the Championship, Batley Bulldogs went down at home to Swinton Lions in a shock 30-16 defeat, whilst Sheffield Eagles overcame Barrow Raiders in Cumbria, 36-16.

Whitehaven were narrow 20-16 losers against the London Broncos as Featherstone Rovers underlined their Super League promotion credentials with a 46-22 demolition of Halifax Panthers.

Widnes Vikings were also successful against the Keighley Cougars, as John Kear’s men continued their unbeaten start to the 2023 Championship season with a 26-18 win.

Of course, the big result of the weekend came in Australia with St Helens overcoming St George Illawarra Dragons in a prelude to the World Club Challenge next weekend, 30-18.

However, some clubs suffered some knocks across the fixtures. Here they are.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs St Helens

Joe Batchelor (foot) – St Helens

Morgan Knowles (illness) – St Helens

Featherstone Rovers vs Halifax Panthers

Jacob Fairbank (head) – Halifax Panthers

Widnes Vikings

Tom Gilmore (torn pec) – midweek