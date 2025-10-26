International round-up: Serbia and Greece win, Germany claim title

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP B will go to a decider after SERBIA beat the NETHERLANDS 30-4 in Oistervijk.

Scrum-half Daniel Marjanovic was the star with four of Serbia’s seven tries as they beat the Dutch for the first time in their fifth meeting.

”We turned up really well today. We’ve worked hard on making us focus on ourselves and that’s been key in our performance,” said Serbia head coach Daren Fisher.

Victory at home to Malta on Saturday will see them win the title while the Knights would need a big win to claim it on points difference.

In Euro C, which had already been won by Ukraine, GREECE condemned ITALY to relegation after a 46-14 triumph in Udine.

Fullback Tyrone Tsagalias scored two tries and five goals for a personal tally of 18 points, while Eddie Markopoulos also crossed twice.

The Greeks had lost to Ukraine only three days prior and coach Steve Georgallis said: “Even though it was a short turnaround, our structures were better from it being a second game together and we were impressive overall.”

GERMANY claimed the Euro D title and promotion with a 32-18 win over NORWAY in Hattingen.

Brad Billsborough scored the opening try and kicked six goals, with German co-head coach Bob Doughton reflecting: “It was a very hard-fought match in atrocious conditions of wind and rain.

“We’ve been working very hard to set up regional federations in Germany and to build our domestic game and this will help us with that progress. It’s great to gain promotion.”