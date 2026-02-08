Izaac Farrell snatches victory for Keighley Cougars over Midlands Hurricanes

KEIGHLEY COUGARS 18 MIDLANDS HURRICANES 14

ALFIE INGRAM, Cougar Park, Sunday

KEIGHLEY earned a dramatic win in the to go through to the fourth round of the Challenge Cup, scoring two tries in the final six minutes to rip victory from Midlands’ grasp in a thrilling game, with Izaac Farrell’s late try the match-winner.

After an even start to the tie between two well-matched teams, the Cougars struck early on, as David Foggin-Johnston pounced onto the end of a grubber in the left corner, with Matty Beharrell converting expertly to give the Cougars a six-point lead.

The Hurricanes replied ten minutes later, as they spread the ball out wide to find Oliver Roberts in space to touch down in the corner for an easy finish. Lewis Else was unable to convert, but the Canes began to ramp up the pressure, and their work paid off, as Toby Warren forced his way over the line for their second try, which was again unconverted.

Tension mounted as the game went on, with both sides making errors in defence and giving away penalties.

The Hurricanes appeared to be getting on top, however, maintaining good field position in the Keighley half and that was exacerbated following a high kick, when substitute Dan Parker was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle, giving the Cougars a spell with twelve men.

With four minutes remaining of the half, and Parker back on, the Cougars won a penalty around the 40-metre mark and Beharrell attempted to go for goal, but his audacious effort went wide, leaving the Canes with a two-point half-time lead.

As the second half began, the conditions worsened in Keighley, as the rain began to come down. The Hurricanes were soon reduced to 12 men, as Else was sent to the sin bin for interference at a restart.

The Cougars were then unlucky not to take the lead through Oliver Whitford, who nearly went over in the right corner but couldn’t ground the ball.

The Cougars were beginning to see the better of possession, as they drove the ball upfield. But despite their pressure they were struggling to get any closer to getting over the line, as the Hurricanes’ defence held them out. The Canes also tried to drive the ball forward, but likewise were struggling to get any closer to the line in testing conditions.

But they finally found the try they had been searching for with a quarter of an hour remaining, as Roberts forced his way over the line for his second try. This time, Else added the conversion to extend their lead to eight points.

And with six minutes to go, it was now or never for Keighley.

After some good drives forward, the Cougars found a gap in the defence and went over in the left corner for Foggin-Johnson to score his second. Beharrell added the conversion, reducing the Hurricanes’ lead to two points.

Just as it looked like it may be too little too late for the Cougars, Farrell produced some late magic with a minute to go, dancing through the Midlands’ defence to go over under the sticks, giving Keighley the lead. Beharrell added the conversion, and the hooter sounded, as the home fans celebrated a hard-earned win to progress into the next round.

GAMESTAR: With two tries and some strong drives forward, David Foggin-Johnson played a crucial role.

GAMEBREAKER: After a tight game, Izaac Farrell’s late try was the moment that sealed the win for the Cougars.

MATCHFACTS

COUGARS

1 Connor Sayner

5 Dylan Proud

18 Oliver Whitford

21 Alfie Dean

19 David Foggin-Johnston

6 Izaac Farrell

7 Matty Beharrell

10 Jack Teanby

14 George Flanagan

17 Jordan Schofield

13 Aaron Brown

27 George Hill

11 Lucas Green

Subs (all used)

9 Oli Burton

8 Dan Parker

16 Leo Skerrett-Evans

26 Nathan Rushworth

Tries: Foggin-Johnston (4, 76), Farrell (79)

Goals: Beharrell 3/4

Sin bin: Parker (25) – high tackle

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

2 Matty Chrimes

3 Ryan Johnston

4 Ross Oakes

5 Luis Roberts

6 Danny Craven

7 Lewis Else

8 Jon Luke Kirby

14 Brandon Moore

10 Tyler Dickinson

20 Toby Warren

12 Oliver Roberts

13 Mikey Wood

Subs (all used)

9 Aiden Roden

15 Elliot Morris

11 Tom Wilkinson

17 Kieran Moran

Tries: O Roberts (14, 66), Warren (17)

Goals: Else 1/3

Sin bin: Else (43) – interference with the ball at a restart

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-8; 6-14, 12-14, 18-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cougars: David Foggin-Johnston; Hurricanes: Danny Craven

Penalty count: 5-6

Half-time: 6-8

Referee: Carl Hughes