Jack Broadbent determined to realise his potential at Hull KR

JACK BROADBENT will wear the number 18 shirt this season for Hull KR.

But the 23-year-old centre will be hoping that he will be a regular in the Robins’ 17-man matchday squad rather than being the eighteenth man as the season unfolds in 2025.

Broadbent joined Hull KR from Castleford in April last year, making a tryscoring debut in a 40-20 home victory against St Helens on 4th May, before going on to make 14 starting appearances with seven tries in the remainder of the season.

Of those, he started at centre on six occasions, with three appearances at fullback and five on the wing, illustrating the utility value that will no doubt delight his coach Willie Peters.

Broadbent, who made his Super League debut as a stand-off half for Leeds Rhinos at the age of 18 in September 2020 against Catalans Dragons, believes that he operates best at centre, although he recognises that his flexibility is an attraction.

“I would like to play at centre and that is what I’m hoping to be able to do this season,” said Broadbent.

“Since joining Hull KR last year I think I’ve become an integral part of the squad and I share the ambition of every player at the club to go one better than we did in 2023 at Wembley and 2024 at Old Trafford.

“And I’m convinced we can do that.

“We’ve recruited well and I think the squad is deep enough to cover for any injuries that may occur.”

His departure from Castleford last year was a surprise to many but the former Batley Boys and Dewsbury Moor player now has a three-year deal with the Robins and feels confident about his future.

“I have a good contract and now it’s down to me to perform,” he said.

The Robins will visit their Amsterdam conquerors York Knights in the third round of the Challenge Cup on Friday night at the LNER Community Stadium.

Meanwhile the Robins have announced a new two-year partnership with Specsavers, who will become the club’s new Official Eye & Ear Care Partner ahead of the 2025 season.