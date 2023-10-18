Jake Wardle the reluctant hero in Wigan Warriors’ Super League Grand Final triumph

JAKE WARDLE isn’t a player who is likely to talk the hind legs off a donkey.

Naturally laconic, he appears reluctant to talk about himself, instead allowing his performance on the field to do his talking for him.

But on Saturday he had to face the assembled media at Old Trafford after the game, alongside his coach Matty Peet and his captain Liam Farrell, having just edged out his team-mate Harry Smith by 15 votes to 14 for the Harry Sunderland Trophy.

Although the eyes of many Wigan supporters are inevitably drawn to their two speedsters Bevan French and Jai Field, the left-wing partnership of Wardle and Liam Marshall is just as effective, as both players showed on Saturday, with Wardle looking threatening whenever he had the ball and Marshall scoring the crucial try that gave Wigan a second-half lead that they would never relinquish.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and my family,” said Wardle.

“I just feel really grateful to Wigan and to Matty for giving me the opportunity to come to this club and to be able to play in games like that.”

On the basis of his performance in the Grand Final, Wardle must surely be in with a great chance of gaining England selection for the forthcoming Test series against Tonga, which begins at St Helens on Sunday.

“I’ve just been concentrating on Wigan and I’m sure the next few weeks will take care of themselves,” he said.

And you might say in for a penny, in for a pound, with an England left-wing partnership of Wardle and Marshall being an obvious choice for England coach Shaun Wane, despite Catalans’ left winger Tom Johnstone also having a strong game in the Grand Final.

“Obviously I would love to be involved myself. And if I’m selected, I would want Liam to be involved as well. But there are a lot of other contenders, so I’m happy to leave that to Shaun to decide who he will select,” added Wardle, whose career has been massively revived since he came to Wigan from Huddersfield prior to the start of the season. Is this the best move of his career so far?

“I think it is,” he admitted to me.

“The past couple of years have been very inconsistent for me. So for me to come to Wigan and have a fresh start and find my feet, I’m just really grateful for the opportunity that the club and Matty presented me with.

“I’m really enjoying my time here.”

Of course this is only the second year that the Wigan coach has been in charge of the club and he has now won all three major trophies during that tenure.

Peet is thoughtful and meticulous in his preparation, while he clearly seems to carry the Wigan club and everything it stands for in his heart.

“I think that is probably why he has done as well as he has over the last two years,” said Wardle.

“He is a really good bloke and he cares. He has a lot of trust from his players and that comes down to his caring attitude.

“The team unity is down to the culture and the sense of togetherness that the coaching team has created. We are all just a big group of mates. There are no egos and everyone is really humble. And I think that shows, for example, when people come in to watch us training. They just see how close the whole team is.

“I remember saying after my first week at the club that I already felt like I’d been here a lot longer. That’s credit to the boys for making me feel as welcome as they did.

“So it helps that we’re a group of mates. That makes it really easy for me and Marshy to gain an understanding of how each of us plays. It didn’t take long for us to start finding our rhythm and it’s paid off on the big stage.”

Altogether there were 39 votes for the Harry Sunderland Trophy, all for Wigan players. They were as follows: Jake Wardle 15, Harry Smith 14, Jai Field 4, Liam Marshall 3, Bevan French 2, Liam Farrell 1.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.