James Donaldson still contributing to Bradford Bulls despite another big injury

BRADFORD BULLS coach Brian Noble is backing trusty backrower James Donaldson to return from yet another bad knee injury to carry on making his mark on the pitch – potentially in Super League – as well as off it.

The 33-year-old Cumbrian is in his second spell at the Bulls, having started his professional career there between 2009, at 17, and 2014, when the club were in the top flight, He featured 79 times in all competitions.

He had four seasons at Hull KR, then six at Leeds, helping the Rhinos lift the Challenge Cup in 2020 and featuring in the Super League Grand Final in 2022, before ahead of this campaign rejoining Bradford, for whom he played once on loan in 2023.

However after 14 appearances, Donaldson sustained season-ending anterior cruciate ligament damage, his fourth such injury.

While he has been recovering and the club putting their case for a place in next year’s top section, Noble’s side reached the play-offs, with the seasoned supremo to step back and take up an alternative role within a coaching team led by Kurt Haggerty.

And the coach, whose charges won 28-8 in their home eliminator against Featherstone on Friday, says Donaldson has remained a big influence.

“People don’t realise James has had four ACL injuries, so he’s good at this (off-field) role,” explained Noble.

“He’s going particularly well on this recovery, and was brought in here to offer the kind of leadership he’s showing.

“I don’t want to say mentorship, because that’s unfair on him, as he’s a good player in his own right.

“He’s not one for doing all his rehab on his own, he’ll share his thoughts, he’ll share his humour and he’ll share in the camaraderie of this place. James is very influential on what we do.”

Bradford, who visit Toulouse tomorrow (Sunday) in the play-off semi-finals, have agreed a one-year contract extension with loose-forward Sam Hallas.