James Ford urges patience with Batley Bulldogs’ young recruits

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach James Ford says his young recruits are “on a journey” as old head Dane Manning, the player who completed a 200-mile sponsored cycle trek on behalf of the club last year, reflects on a significant career milestone.

The 36-year-old second rower made his 400th career appearance in last Sunday’s 30-12 defeat at Midlands Hurricanes.

Manning started a second spell at Batley in 2017 (his first was in 2011) and turned out for them for the 246th time in 16-12 home defeat by Doncaster.

He came through the Leeds development system, playing one first-team game, in the 24-14 home Super League victory over Hull KR in 2009, when Kiwi Brian McLennan was the Rhinos’ coach.

Manning made 23 appearances for his second club Featherstone in 2010 and 129 for Halifax between 2012 and 2016.

A fans’ favourite at Batley, during a period of suspension last season, he undertook a sponsored bike ride from the Fox’s Biscuits stadium to the away match at London Broncos to raise funds for the club’s floodlight upgrade appeal.

With the help of friend Mark Flynn, who accompanied him, more than £3,600 was generated for the project, with the new LED bulbs now shining brightly.

Ford, who took the hot seat ahead of this season, has blended a string of new signings into the player pool he inherited.

He has brought in the likes of winger Kieran Brining and centre Felix Ellis from amateur sides East Leeds and Dewsbury Moor respectively, and has teenage Castleford prop Akim Matvejev on a season-long loan.

“We have blokes who were playing community game or Academy and Reserve football last year coming up against experienced professionals,” he explained.

“They are on a journey, and while they are learning all the time, they won’t get there overnight, and we have to allow for that.

“If we stay patient and keep working, then down the path, we will see a much-stronger Batley side.”