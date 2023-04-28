James Segeyaro breaks silence on controversial Leeds Rhinos exit, why he left, contract dispute and time at the Super League club

THERE was a time in 2016 when Leeds Rhinos were struggling greatly.

Finishing in the bottom four of Super League, the West Yorkshire club had to go through the ignominy of the Middle 8s to secure their top-flight status.

They did just that, with one man playing a great role in that escape – former Penrith Panthers hooker James Segeyaro, who moved mid-season as part of a deal that took then Leeds fullback Zak Hardaker the other way.

Segeyaro played just ten games towards the back end of the 2016 Super League season before a contract dispute with the Leeds hierarchy turned things sour with the hooker leaving to join Cronulla Sharks.

Now, the 32-year-old PNG star has broken his silence on that controversial exit.

“It was a miscommunication through a contract payment,” Segeyaro explained to League Express.

“We sat down to talk and the club had the contract in front of them. We discussed a few things verbally, the contract that was put in front of me wasn’t the one I wanted.

“I told the club I wanted specific things and they said they would sort it out and we shook hands over it. I said if we shake on it it means more than actually signing it and they said it would be all done to what we agreed on.

“Two months later the contract wasn’t done to what we agreed on when I was in Leeds at the time.

“In that type of situation of when I came along and helped the club get out of relegation trouble, I thought I was in the right position to demand what I demanded.

“Then it went on for another three or four months until the fee was paid and in that sense at the time it was mentally tough because I wasn’t getting paid for three months and was training by myself to get into an NRL club.

“I felt I was owed an explanation at least, but my manager took care of it. It’s all water under the bridge now. They got Matt Parcell and ended up winning the Grand Final so that’s the way it panned out.”

Despite his exit under a cloud, Segeyaro has nothing but fond memories of the club, the city and the people associated with Leeds Rhinos.

“I loved it, the crowd and the club, the people and fans were awesome,” Segeyaro continued.

“I’ve never experienced an atmosphere like that week in week out. The only atmosphere that resembled that was like a major semi-final in the NRL.

“Even though it wasn’t as big of a crowd than back home it was the noise factor, the crowd was full on every game at Headingley. It always felt like such a big game.

“Leeds was a great club, I loved Gary and Brian McDermott the coach at the time was an awesome bloke and a champion person. The brand of footy at Leeds suited me a lot.

“If I had an opportunity to go back there or go to the clubs up north I would definitely be residing in Leeds.”