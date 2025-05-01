John Cartwright: Hull FC ‘still finding out the type of team we want to be’

JOHN CARTWRIGHT is sure there’s plenty more to come from Hull FC following a positive start to the season.

Joint-bottom last year, Hull have won five of their first nine Super League games, drawing one, to sit fourth ahead of Magic Weekend.

Only last season’s Grand Finalists – Wigan Warriors and Hull KR – have managed to beat them so far in all competitions – twice each – while Cartwright’s side notably beat the former in the Challenge Cup.

However, the coach not only wants to maintain their position but sees a chance to improve further as the season goes on.

“If we finish around where we are now, no one is going to be happy,” said Cartwright.

“I think we’ve been consistent but we’re still working each other out, we’re finding the type of team that we want to be.

“As far as competing and doing the little things well in the game, we’re certainly doing that. That’s an area that if you do get right, you’re going to win more games than you lose.

“All I keep saying to my squad is that we’ll be judged on where we are at the end of the year, not where we sit now.

“I am happy with where we are now and I’m happy with most parts of the games we’ve played.

“You lose along the way but I’m happy with the progress that we’ve made.”

However, he cautioned: “The beginning of most competitions is pretty tight – everyone is normally healthy at the start and everyone is on the same level.

“When the weather warms up and sides have spent time together, the footy tends to open up a little bit more and that’s when the better sides are hard to handle.

“But that’s the same for us too. I think there’s a lot of improvement left in us.”