Jon Wilkin accuses St Helens of “penny-pinching” as he gives verdict on Paul Wellens speculation

JON WILKIN believes that speculation surrounding Paul Wellens’ future at St Helens will be “unnerving” for the Saints legend.

Saints have failed to fire during the 2025 Super League season – though they did thrash Catalans Dragons 40-0 last night – and recent speculation has linked Samoa head coach Ben Gardiner with the number one role at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

For Wilkin, who played numerous games alongside Wellens at Saints, it is a “difficult” atmosphere for Wellens to be in.

“The speculation about the club and Paul’s future and obviously recruits who could step in would be lined up,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.

“The club wouldn’t be doing their job if they were considering – if they are replacing Paul – to look at options.

“I think that’s unnerving, I feel for Paul. I know him personally, he lives in the town and he is part of the town and so is his family.

“It’s difficult when you are so engrained. For Justin Holbrook and Kristian Woolf, it’s almost easy coming in because you’ve got no attachment to the town and you’re not from around here.

“People see Paul down the street and think they can say what they want to him.”

With the speculation about Wellens’ future, Wilkin was also asked about Saints’ recruitment – and it’s fair to say that the pundit did not hold back on the incomings and outgoings at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

“Talk about recruitment, Tommy Makinson goes out and Kyle Feldt comes in and he hasn’t played.

“Will Hopoate goes out, Deon Cross has only just come in so that’s a late replacement.

“Lewis Dodd goes out who is a number 7 and Tristan Sailor comes in who has played on the wing.

“For me recruitment at St Helens has been poor and has been based on penny-pinching and making deals with players who are substandard and don’t deserve to be at a club like this.

“There are overseas players who are simply cheap on the market and rely far too much on youth.”