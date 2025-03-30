Josh Drinkwater delivers in Oldham triumph at Sheffield Eagles

SHEFFIELD EAGLES 8 OLDHAM 20
DAN FOWLER, Steel City Stadium, Sunday
OLDHAM’s eye-catching Championship return continued as high-profile halfback Josh Drinkwater led his team with distinction.
The Australian ace scored one try and helped put the game to bed with a superb kick downfield which set up Kieran Dixon’s score.
All of Sheffield’s points came in the first half, with James Glover notching a runaway effort while Cory Aston kicked two goals.
But the story of the match was in the way the Roughyeds turned their fortunes around in the second period, courtesy of Drinkwater as well as consistently strong running from the likes of Dixon and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e.
Oldham had the territorial advantage in the early stages with Ted Chapelhow being held up by some solid Eagles defence.
The penalty count also swung their way with two in the first ten minutes putting them in prime position to strike.
Jordan Turner knocked on in contact with fellow veteran Kris Welham as the visitors continued to knock on the door.
The opening score of the game arrived in the 19th minute with Oldham once again on the front foot, only for a timely Aston strip to set Sheffield on their way.
Glover raced the length of the field to break the deadlock, and despite the windy conditions, Aston nailed the conversion.
Following that try, neither side were able to muster an attack of note until the half-hour mark as Sheffield – off the back of an Adam Lawton knock-on – crept forward.
Glover kicked after receiving a bobbling pass, and Laulu-Togaga’e was unable to take it in. Oldham were offside from the ensuing scrum and Aston added a simple penalty-goal.
Staring at a two-score deficit, Oldham will have known how vital the next try was.
After winning their fifth penalty via the rampaging Lawton, it was the towering secondrower who profited down the field as the ex-Widnes man crashed over. Dixon added the conversion.
After finishing the first half the stronger, Oldham kept their foot on the gas for the start of the second as they hit the front through Drinkwater.
The former Super League playmaker put up a kick which initially looked harmless, but after a Matty Wildie offload, he was in the right place at the right time. Dixon converted for 12-8.
Sheffield’s attacking efforts in the second half were tame in comparison to their visitors, with one-up rugby and a high kick being their mantra.
Oldham had to wait until the 72nd minute to extend their lead, this time Drinkwater had the kicking duties and knocked over a penalty-goal.
Quite fittingly, Drinkwater was at the heart of the final try. He spotted a 40/20 opportunity which Matty Dawson-Jones denied with a tap back into play – only for the onrushing Dixon, with an arm injury, to get to the ball first and dot down. Drinkwater added the extras.
GAMESTAR: Oldham halfback Josh Drinkwater was outstanding in everything he did, helping his side to a big victory.
GAMEBREAKER: Kieran Dixon’s try in the last minute put the game beyond any doubt.
MATCHFACTS
EAGLES
1 Matty Marsh
21 Ryan Millar
3 Kris Welham
4 James Glover
5 Matty Dawson-Jones
26 Jack Walker
6 Cory Aston
16 Blake Broadbent
9 Corey Johnson
10 Tyler Dickinson
24 Oliver Roberts
23 Alex Foster
13 Titus Gwaze
Subs (all used)
14 Reiss Butterworth
15 Evan Hodgson
20 Lewis Peachey
22 Masi Matongo
Tries: Glover (19)
Goals: Aston 2/2
OLDHAM
31 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e
2 Kieran Dixon
20 Jack Johnson
3 Jordan Turner
35 Nathan Lowe
9 Matty Wildie
23 Josh Drinkwater
8 Gil Dudson
14 Bailey Aldridge
19 Ted Chapelhow
11 Matty Ashurst
17 Elijah Taylor
13 Adam Milner
Subs (all used)
10 Owen Farnworth
12 Adam Lawton
15 Jay Chapelhow
16 Pat Moran
Tries: Lawton (33), Drinkwater (45), Dixon (80)
Goals: Dixon 2/2, Drinkwater 2/2
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0, 8-6; 8-12, 8-14, 8-20
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Eagles: Masi Matongo; Oldham: Josh Drinkwater
Penalty count: 4-7
Half-time: 8-6
Referee: Ryan Cox
Attendance: 992