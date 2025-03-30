Josh Drinkwater delivers in Oldham triumph at Sheffield Eagles

SHEFFIELD EAGLES 8 OLDHAM 20

DAN FOWLER, Steel City Stadium, Sunday

OLDHAM’s eye-catching Championship return continued as high-profile halfback Josh Drinkwater led his team with distinction.

The Australian ace scored one try and helped put the game to bed with a superb kick downfield which set up Kieran Dixon’s score.

All of Sheffield’s points came in the first half, with James Glover notching a runaway effort while Cory Aston kicked two goals.

But the story of the match was in the way the Roughyeds turned their fortunes around in the second period, courtesy of Drinkwater as well as consistently strong running from the likes of Dixon and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e.

Oldham had the territorial advantage in the early stages with Ted Chapelhow being held up by some solid Eagles defence.

The penalty count also swung their way with two in the first ten minutes putting them in prime position to strike.

Jordan Turner knocked on in contact with fellow veteran Kris Welham as the visitors continued to knock on the door.

The opening score of the game arrived in the 19th minute with Oldham once again on the front foot, only for a timely Aston strip to set Sheffield on their way.

Glover raced the length of the field to break the deadlock, and despite the windy conditions, Aston nailed the conversion.

Following that try, neither side were able to muster an attack of note until the half-hour mark as Sheffield – off the back of an Adam Lawton knock-on – crept forward.

Glover kicked after receiving a bobbling pass, and Laulu-Togaga’e was unable to take it in. Oldham were offside from the ensuing scrum and Aston added a simple penalty-goal.

Staring at a two-score deficit, Oldham will have known how vital the next try was.

After winning their fifth penalty via the rampaging Lawton, it was the towering secondrower who profited down the field as the ex-Widnes man crashed over. Dixon added the conversion.

After finishing the first half the stronger, Oldham kept their foot on the gas for the start of the second as they hit the front through Drinkwater.

The former Super League playmaker put up a kick which initially looked harmless, but after a Matty Wildie offload, he was in the right place at the right time. Dixon converted for 12-8.

Sheffield’s attacking efforts in the second half were tame in comparison to their visitors, with one-up rugby and a high kick being their mantra.

Oldham had to wait until the 72nd minute to extend their lead, this time Drinkwater had the kicking duties and knocked over a penalty-goal.

Quite fittingly, Drinkwater was at the heart of the final try. He spotted a 40/20 opportunity which Matty Dawson-Jones denied with a tap back into play – only for the onrushing Dixon, with an arm injury, to get to the ball first and dot down. Drinkwater added the extras.

GAMESTAR: Oldham halfback Josh Drinkwater was outstanding in everything he did, helping his side to a big victory.

GAMEBREAKER: Kieran Dixon’s try in the last minute put the game beyond any doubt.

MATCHFACTS

EAGLES

1 Matty Marsh

21 Ryan Millar

3 Kris Welham

4 James Glover

5 Matty Dawson-Jones

26 Jack Walker

6 Cory Aston

16 Blake Broadbent

9 Corey Johnson

10 Tyler Dickinson

24 Oliver Roberts

23 Alex Foster

13 Titus Gwaze

Subs (all used)

14 Reiss Butterworth

15 Evan Hodgson

20 Lewis Peachey

22 Masi Matongo

Tries: Glover (19)

Goals: Aston 2/2

OLDHAM

31 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

2 Kieran Dixon

20 Jack Johnson

3 Jordan Turner

35 Nathan Lowe

9 Matty Wildie

23 Josh Drinkwater

8 Gil Dudson

14 Bailey Aldridge

19 Ted Chapelhow

11 Matty Ashurst

17 Elijah Taylor

13 Adam Milner

Subs (all used)

10 Owen Farnworth

12 Adam Lawton

15 Jay Chapelhow

16 Pat Moran

Tries: Lawton (33), Drinkwater (45), Dixon (80)

Goals: Dixon 2/2, Drinkwater 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0, 8-6; 8-12, 8-14, 8-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eagles: Masi Matongo; Oldham: Josh Drinkwater

Penalty count: 4-7

Half-time: 8-6

Referee: Ryan Cox

Attendance: 992