Keighley Cougars strike last-gasp penalty to beat Rochdale Hornets

KEIGHLEY COUGARS 26 ROCHDALE HORNETS 25

SIMON JONES, Cougar Park, Sunday

RETURNING halfback Matty Beharrell kicked a last-gasp penalty-goal to earn Keighley a second win of the league campaign – after former Cougar Jack Miller looked to have edged it for his new team Rochdale with a field-goal.

The two-point swing meant Keighley coach Alan Kilshaw got one over an a former club, and followed up on a 52-0 win at Newcastle Thunder, while Rochdale suffered a second defeat running.

With Miller freshly departed for Rochdale, Keighley had a new scrum-half in the shape of old boy Beharrell, back for a second spell at the club after moving from Hunslet.

And prop Jack Teanby was on duty after completing a permanent switch from York after a couple of loan appearances.

Miller lined up at stand-off for Rochdale, with Lewis Else retaining the scrum-half spot, while Jack Darbyshire was in the centres after moving from Leigh on loan.

The two Hornets halves were soon in action, with Miller’s clever kick catching out the Cougars and enabling Else to get on the scoresheet. Miller made it 6-0 from the tee.

The visitors targeted Keighley’s left edge, but the home defence held firm before the hosts applied some pressure of their own, only for Izaac Farrell to slip as he tried to kick through.

On 13 minutes, however, after a sweeping move, Brad Holroyd crossed acrobatically on the right, although it was too far out for Beharrell to level with the kick.

Duane Straugheir charged though the middle menacingly, but his Rochdale teammate Gregg McNally was unable to pouch the offload, and Keighley survived – then forged ahead after 18 minutes.

Connor Sayner counted from fullback, going the length of the field to strike, although once again, the conversion was missed by Beharrell.

Rochdale’s problems were compounded by Luke Forber’s sinbinning for for holding down, and from the resulting set, Brad England powered his way across from a Lucas Green pass, and this time, Beharrell’s kick was true for a 14-6 lead with 22 minutes on the clock.

Sayner claimed his second long-range effort on the half hour, Beharrell goaling to give Keighley a 14-point advantage, which they still held at half-time.

Tom Ashton’s advances were repelled as Rochdale sought a strong start to the second 40, and they pulled points back when Forber went in wide out after the ball was moved across the face of the Keighley defence, with Miller tagging on the two.

Keighley forward Lachlan Lanskey was given the okay to continue after treatment for a knock, but his side’s lead was further reduced after 55 minutes, when Else claimed his second try after McNally put in a testing low kick and Miller converted.

Junior Sau’s 60th-minute try, which went unconverted, put Keighley 24-18 up, but back came Rochdale, and after Straugheir scored following Dan Nixon’s slick catch and pass, Miller’s goal from in front of the posts levelled the game.

In a tense finish, after Ashton thought he’d edged Rochdale ahead, only for the score to be chalked off for an obstruction, Miller landed a field-goal.

But Keighley were then awarded a penalty for a high tackle – and Beharrell booted a crucial two points.

GAMESTAR: Keighley’s Matty Beharrell came out on top against Jack Miller in the showdown of the recently-signed halfbacks.

GAMEBREAKER: Beharrell’s late penalty-goal snatched the spoils from Rochdale.

MATCHFACTS

COUGARS

32 Connor Sayner

2 Brad Holroyd

4 Junior Sa’u

19 Junior Nuu

5 Billy Walkley

6 Izaac Farrell

43 Matty Beharrell

16 Jordan Schofield

13 Aaron Brown

33 Jack Teanby

11 Brad England

15 Dan Parker

29 Lucas Green

Subs (all used)

14 Harry Bowes

8 Lewis Hatton

10 Mark Ioane

12 Lachlan Lanskey

Tries: Holroyd (13), Sayner (18, 30), England (22), Sa’u (60)

Goals: Beharrell 3/6

HORNETS

1 Gregg McNally

2 Dan Nixon

22 Jack Darbyshire

20 Tom Ashton

5 Luke Forber

28 Jack Miller

7 Lewis Else

8 Owen Farnworth

36 Ross Whitmore

10 Luke Nelmes

18 Ben Forster

12 Duane Straugheir

13 Emmerson Whittel

Subs (all used)

23 Morgan Punchard

19 Jaden Dayes

16 Jordan Andrade

17 Ben Killan

Tries: Else (1, 55), Forber (47), Straugheir (65)

Goals: Miller 4/4

Field-goals: Miller (78)

Sin bin: Forber (21) – holding down

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 8-6, 14-6, 20-6; 20-12, 20-18, 24-18, 24-24, 24-25, 26-25

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cougars: Connor Sayner; Hornets: Jack Miller

Penalty count: 7-7

Half-time: 20-6

Referee: Andy Sweet