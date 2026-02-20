Keighley Cougars v Whitehaven preview and 21-man squads

KEIGHLEY COUGARS and Whitehaven will do battle on Sunday at Cougar Park (KO 3.00pm) with both sides wanting to improve after both clubs have enjoyed unconvincing starts to the new season.

The Cougars gained a first-round victory against Goole Vikings, but then lost narrowly at Dewsbury Rams and at Rochdale last Sunday.

They have made three changes to their 21-man squad, with David Foggin-Johnston coming back into the reckoning, alongside Warrington youngster Joe Bajer and Bradford loanee Ronan Michael.

But most attention will be on Matty Beharrell (pictured above), who will play his 250th career game.

Whitehaven coach Anthony Murray could give a debut to local youngster Jackson Smith, who joined the club last month from Hensingham after being on the books at Hull FC.

SQUADS

Cougars: 1 Connor Sayner, 2 Brad Holroyd, 4 Max Clarke, 5 Dylan Proud, 6 Izaac Farrell, 7 Matty Beharrell, 8 Dan Parker, 9 Oli Burton, 11 Lucas Green, 12 Lachlan Lanskey, 14 George Flanagan, 17 Jordan Schofield, 18 Oliver Whitford, 19 David Foggin-Johnston, 21 Alfie Dean, 23 Brandon Pickersgill, 24 Ben Dean, 26 Nathan Rushworth, 27 George Hill

Outs: 13 Aaron Brown, 20 Leo Skerrett-Evans, Alfie Salmon

Ins: 19 David Foggin-Johnston, Joe Bajer, Ronan Michael

Whitehaven: 2 Mitchell Todd, 4 Ethan Bickerdike, 5 Jay Weatherill, 6 Ciaran Walker, 7 Jack Newbegin, 8 Jake Pearce, 9 Ellison Holgate, 11 Connor Holliday, 12 Rio McQuistan, 13 Jack Kellett, 14 Josh Blinkhorn, 15 Ellis Nixon, 16 Brad Brennan, 19 Dave Eccleston, 20 Marc Shackley, 21 Joe Lowe, 23 Ben Pearce, 24 Lewis Brown, 31 Xenden Callander, Jackson Smith

Outs: 10 Jordan Thomson, 18 Cole Walker-Taylor,

Ins: 23 Ben Pearce, Jackson Smith

Referee: Luke Bland

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Keighley 26, Whitehaven 14 (L1R17, 27/7/25)

Whitehaven 20, Keighley 4 (L1R2, 9/3/25)

Keighley 28, Whitehaven 18 (ChR16, 25/6/23)

Whitehaven 24, Keighley 32 (ChR10, 7/5/23)

Keighley 19, Whitehaven 48 (L1R20, 18/8/19)

Whitehaven 28, Keighley 16 (L1R1, 17/2/19)

Whitehaven 28, Keighley 14 (L1R15, 1/7/18)

Keighley 24, Whitehaven 30 (L1R8, 29/4/18)

Whitehaven 36, Keighley 4 (L1S8-R4, 20/8/17)

Whitehaven 28, Keighley 22 (L1R13, 2/7/17)

MATTY BEHARRELL needs one appearance to reach 250 for his career.

​​ – 52 for Keighley Cougars (2017-2018, 2025-2026)

– 56 for Hunslet (2022-2025)

​ – 13 for Dewsbury Rams (2022)

​ – 55 for Doncaster (2018-2021)

​ – 26 for Swinton Lions (2016)

​ – 46 for Newcastle/Gateshead Thunder (2014-2015)

​ – 1 for Hull KR (2013)

​(Beharrell also played for Hull Dockers in a 50-4 Challenge Cup defeat to Midlands Hurricanes at Sewell Group Craven Park on 26 February, 2023)